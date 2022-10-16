Center for Rural Affairs to host events in Grand Island

The Center for Rural Affairs has scheduled two events for later this month at College Park in Grand Island.

Both will be presented in Spanish.

A “cleaning academy” is planned for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 22, in Room 103 at College Park. Those attending will learn how to start their own cleaning business, hear about best practices for the industry, including chemical cleaning, cleaning and maintenance of different types of floors (wood, marble, tile, etc.); plus cleaning and maintenance of carpets and bathrooms; budgets/quotes, and much more.

To become certified in basic cleaning management, students must attend all classes and pass the exam.

A child care academy will meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29, and Nov. 12, in room 103 at College Park. During these classes, participants will learn what requirements are necessary to open their own day care, as well as take part in an overall presentation on child care. They will have the opportunity to become certified in first aid, automated external defibrillator (AED), and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

For more information about either academy, contact Raúl Arcos Hawkins at raulah@cfra.org or 308-833-0260.

Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs, headquartered in Lyons, is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action-oriented programs addressing social, economic and environmental issues.