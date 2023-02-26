The Center for Rural Affairs has scheduled several events in Central Nebraska. They include:

Grand Island: “Taxes: Presenting your Business Taxes” (Spanish), 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at College Park, 3180 W. U.S. Highway 34, Room 103.

In this training, attendees will learn about the different tax forms they will need to use for their business, expectations during the process, and how to find a trusted certified tax professional. There will be an accountant present to answer business tax questions.

For more information, contact Jessica Campos at 402-870-1521 or jessicac@cfra.org.

Kearney: Local Food Leader Workshop, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, March 10, Buffalo County Community Partners Office, 1755 Prairie View Place.

In this workshop, attendees will take steps to become a local food leader in their community. They will learn several foundational competencies that are critical in developing successful community food systems. Topics covered will include food systems, equity and personal values, leadership styles and evaluation, action plans, and professional development.

The workshop will focus on understanding how food systems are connected across communities, how to identify food system sectors and assets, and participants will get a chance to network.

For more information, contact Anna Johnson at annaj@cfra.org or 402-687-2100 ext. 1027; Martha Marfileño at wellness@bcchp.org or 308-865-2284.

Aurora: Organic Transition Academy, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, The Leadership Center, 2211 Q St.

Grain and livestock producers, farmers or beginning farmers who have thought about starting a certified organic operation but don’t know where or how to start are invited to join this training to help them learn about the certified organic and organic transition process.

This workshop will feature expert speakers and farmers from the Northern Great Plains region, who will help navigate just about everything from marketing to business planning to organic crop production. Those interested are asked to sign up early to learn more about this event.

For more information, contact Cait Caughey at caitc@cfra.org or 402-980-5192.

Registration at cfra.org/events is required in advance.

Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask or maintain social distance. Those who are not yet fully vaccinated are asked to either take a self-administered COVID-19 test (with a negative result) prior to leaving for the event or mask and maintain distance while at the event. If you are feeling ill in any way, please refrain from attending.