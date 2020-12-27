Center gets funding for new sensory garden: Stick Creek Kids in Wood River slated for natural playground

WOOD RIVER — A new child care center in Wood River has received $2,500 from Central Platte Natural Resources District.
The funds will go to Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center for a sensory garden and natural playground.
“A natural playground is a space where children are exposed to native plants, wildlife and pollinators,” said Sara Arnett, Stick Creek coordinator, “and use those native materials as part of helping them learn about the world around them.”
The garden will include native plants and a classroom will be expanded to include additional learning features such as a mud kitchen and farm-to-kitchen garden.
“There will be different colors, plants with distinctive smells, and materials that, once the growth is completed, you can cut it and make something out of it, for arts and crafts,” Arnett said.
Stick Creek Kids has been working with Rowe Sanctuary and Audubon Nebraska on crafting the children’s natural playground.
They also have been working with Katie Krause, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension’s natural playground expert.
The abandoned Good Samaritan Society nursing home site in Wood River is being renovated to serve as the future home of the Stick Creek Kids center.
The project will cost roughly $2 million.
The site was abandoned and its residents moved to Hastings following a flood event in March 2019 that devastated the Wood River community.
Stick Creek Kids is licensed to enroll 80 youths from ages infant to 12.
Contractors expect renovations to be completed in mid-March with the center open in late March or early April.
“COVID has slowed things down a little bit with contractors having work crews out with lots of illness,” Arnett said.
COVID precautions will be observed when the center opens, she said, and overseen by the center’s director, Kristine VanHoosen.
“She’s very well-versed in all of the protocols to keep the children and the staff safe from COVID and other communicable diseases,” Arnett said.
Registration begins in January.
“We’ve had lots of interest already,” she said. “We’re looking forward to helping families create quality early childhood education and reliable ongoing care.
She added, “Everyone’s just really excited to get it open finally.”
Creating a child care center in Wood River and readying the site has been “a journey.”
“It’s going to be a great asset for central Nebraska, families and employers,” Arnett said. “If COVID taught us nothing else, it taught us how important it is that people have reliable child care and can get to work.”
The community of Wood River will benefit from the new center.
“The availability of reliable child care is an essential component for attracting and retaining workforce in central Nebraska,” Arnett said. “We’re glad to be part of that solution, and would encourage employers to support child care as an industry.”
She is encouraging families to take advantage of Community Development Assistance Act tax credits, available through Dec. 31, to help Stick Creek Kids and the Wood River community.
For more information about registration and services, visit stickcreekkids.org.