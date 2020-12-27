Center gets funding for new sensory garden: Stick Creek Kids in Wood River slated for natural playground

WOOD RIVER — A new child care center in Wood River has received $2,500 from Central Platte Natural Resources District.

The funds will go to Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center for a sensory garden and natural playground.

“A natural playground is a space where children are exposed to native plants, wildlife and pollinators,” said Sara Arnett, Stick Creek coordinator, “and use those native materials as part of helping them learn about the world around them.”

The garden will include native plants and a classroom will be expanded to include additional learning features such as a mud kitchen and farm-to-kitchen garden.

“There will be different colors, plants with distinctive smells, and materials that, once the growth is completed, you can cut it and make something out of it, for arts and crafts,” Arnett said.

Stick Creek Kids has been working with Rowe Sanctuary and Audubon Nebraska on crafting the children’s natural playground.

They also have been working with Katie Krause, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension’s natural playground expert.