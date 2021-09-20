Central Catholic cheerleader makes a wish ... for her squad

Melodie’s surgery was intense. “It was supposed to be three hours, but it took five hours because my cancer had nerve involvement. It was wrapped around the nerve, so they had to take a nerve graft from my ear lobe to my face. And that’s why it looks like I have Bell’s palsy,” Melodie said.

The surgery was so complex, doctors didn’t think all of the cancer had been removed, so they recommended radiation. Radiation came with something Melodie and Jenn hadn’t expected, Jenn said. “I didn’t realize this, but with radiation, you get burns,” she said. “She did get sores in her mouth and throat as well.”

Melodie, by then mature well beyond her years, had a moment of realization at a hotel bathroom. “When I imagined myself smiling, I imagined both sides,” Melodie said. “The first time I actually looked at myself, there was like a big, huge mirror.”

“I looked at myself,” she said. “And the first words that came out of my mouth were ‘I’m not cute anymore.’”