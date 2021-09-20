Central Catholic cheerleader makes a wish ... for her squad

Melodie McClure couldn’t decide what to do when she was bestowed a Make-A-Wish gift.
The Grand Island Central Catholic High School student had been battling Mucoepidermoid carcinoma in the form of a growth on her jawline, which first caught her attention in eighth grade. Through Make a Wish McClure could have virtually anything she wanted.
Melodie McClure finally settled on a trip to Tokyo. McClure and her family were ready to take to the skies to Japan, but COVID-19 hit.
“We had everything set up,” McClure said. “All we needed was a date, and then the COVID-19 pandemic happened. We felt that it was safest not to go.”
Maybe a shopping spree, McClure considered. It sounded fun, but she wasn’t sold on it. “It didn’t feel right,” she said.
McClure decided to make her wish grant someone else’s. In Melodie McClure’s case, her fellow GICC cheerleaders. “I’ve been wanting cheer mats since freshman year,” she said.
High school cheerleading is much different than 10, even five, years ago. The sport has gone from cheers and jumps to gymnastics and stunts. McClure lights up when she talks about her team’s acrobatics.
“We have special names for our like pyramids. One is called ‘Zigzag.’ And then we call another one ‘Pizza.’ So, there’s two preps on the side and one where it goes from prep. And then they like, Pizza her so she goes into a ball, and then they toss her back up to extension,” McClure said.
When stunting finally found favor in Nebraska’s cheerleading scene, McClure’s mother, Jenn McClure, saw a need for mats at GICC.
“I was like, you guys have to have them. And then we would compete with the other schools,” Jenn said. “All the other schools have them.”
Fundraisers were considered as well as other methods to purchase the $10,000 safety mat.
Then life itself became more precarious for Melodie — more so than being on the top of a pyramid.
“I had a nodule on my neck, it felt like extension of my jawline,” Melodie said, touching a lightly scarred spot on her jaw. “My mom thought it was a swollen lymph node, but it was hard. It didn’t go away.”
A biopsy was done, and the worst was confirmed: cancer.
Specialists had narrowed the condition to three different types. Melodie eventually found herself at the Mayo Clinic, where she had surgery to remove the tumor, eventually diagnosed as Mucoepidermoid carcinoma. According to the Oral Cancer Foundation, “Mucoepidermoid carcinoma have been reported at distant and atypical sites, including the breast, Eustachian tube of the ear, bronchi of the lungs, and thyroid. Reports of Mucoepidermoid carcinoma of the subglottis are not common. Women are more commonly affected than men (3:2), and the mean age at onset is in the fifth decade of life.”
Melodie’s surgery was intense. “It was supposed to be three hours, but it took five hours because my cancer had nerve involvement. It was wrapped around the nerve, so they had to take a nerve graft from my ear lobe to my face. And that’s why it looks like I have Bell’s palsy,” Melodie said.
The surgery was so complex, doctors didn’t think all of the cancer had been removed, so they recommended radiation. Radiation came with something Melodie and Jenn hadn’t expected, Jenn said. “I didn’t realize this, but with radiation, you get burns,” she said. “She did get sores in her mouth and throat as well.”
Melodie, by then mature well beyond her years, had a moment of realization at a hotel bathroom. “When I imagined myself smiling, I imagined both sides,” Melodie said. “The first time I actually looked at myself, there was like a big, huge mirror.”
“I looked at myself,” she said. “And the first words that came out of my mouth were ‘I’m not cute anymore.’”
Jenn, looking at her daughter, pained eyes welling, reassuringly said, “Hopefully we won’t need any more surgeries in the future. We’re going to head up to Mayo at the end of this month. They routinely check her lungs, because that’s where if it was to come back, it would travel to. They don’t call it ‘remission’ anymore. Nobody’s ever clear.”
The cancer always will loom, but Melodie can go back to being a teenager – albeit an exceptionally emotionally mature one. “I feel like I’m more in tune with everybody ... more compassionate because I don’t know what they’re going through,” Melodie said.
She can relate, she added, “My type of cancer you can’t really see unless my neck is cramping really bad. You can only see that one part but it’s very, very much uncomfortable. I am compassionate to others because I don’t know what they’re going through. They could be going through stuff at home or mental instability, and I wouldn’t know.”
When her wish came, Melodie tapped into that strengthened compassion. She put the safety of her fellow – and future – GICC cheerleaders in her heart and, in turn, her school spirit.
Jenn said she always knew her daughter had a kind heart, but Melodie’s wish still surprised her. “I was very taken aback. We were trying to help her decide to come up with a wish ... I’m proud of her for making that wish.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.