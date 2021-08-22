Central Catholic Class of 1961 celebrates 60th reunion

Members of Grand Island Central Catholic, Class of 1961, celebrated their 60th anniversary of high school graduation on Aug. 11, with dinner at the Saddle Club and a tour of the school, bringing back memories of high school.

The event ended with Mass offered by Father Tom Ryan on Thursday morning, Aug. 12, in the Central Catholic Chapel.

There were 58 graduates in the Class of ‘61; 17 have passed away.

Those attending the reunion were: Gary James, Pat (Carraher) Durbin, Dick Dubas and Mike and Jean Mettenbrink, all of Grand Island; Mick Connelly of Spalding; Jim Goettsche of Columbus; Don Placke of Central City; Jerry Studnicka of Ravenna; Jim Mamot of St. Libory; Dan Boehle, Joe Wyn, Joan (Ding-werth) Mathais and Barbara MacDonald, all of Omaha; Pat (Hamik) Jassen of McCook; Marilyn (Melkus) McCluskey of Kansas City, Mo.; and Jack Buettner of Mesa, Ariz.