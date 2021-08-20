Central Catholic needs volunteers for food stands at Husker Harvest Days

Grand Island Central Catholic needs more than 50 volunteers a day to run the food booths at Husker Harvest Days.

This year, Central Catholic will operate one booth and an ice cream stand, which are located at Third and Central.

The project is one of the middle and high school’s major fundraisers.

The money raised is used by the Fine Arts Guild, Athletic Booster Club, the Development Office and the school. Husker Harvest Days runs Sept. 14-16.

Volunteers include parents, students, faculty, administration, grandparents, alumni, parents of alumni, Knights of Columbus, friends, parishioners and priests. Anyone interested in helping should call Sue Pirnie 308-390-0876, Jeannee Mueller Fossberg 308-379-2015 or Roger Riesberg 308-390-3469. New chairs and co-chairs are needed for next year.

The current chairs will work closely with those interested in chairing next year.