Grand Island Central Catholic earned a first and two seconds and Northwest High School registered a second and two thirds at the Nebraska State High School Cheer and Dance Championships over the weekend in Grand Island.

Central Catholic took first in Class C1 in pom, second in C1/C2 jazz and second in B/C1 tumbling. The Crusaders also finished fifth in C1 game day.

Northwest finished second in Class B hip hop and third in both Class B jazz and game day. The Vikings placed fourth in B traditional performance.

In Class A, Grand Island Senior High took second in unified sideline, third in high kick, sixth in hip hop, eighth in non-tumbling and 12th in game day.

The championships ran Thursday through Saturday at the Heartland Events Center.

In Class C1, Broken Bow had two second-place finishes, in game day and traditional performance.

Ord finished third in C1 pom and fifth in C1 high kick.

In Class D, Hastings St. Cecilia captured fourth in hip hop and fifth in pom.

Osceola captured first place in Class C2/D tumbling, second place in Class D pom and third in Class C2/D high kick.

Adams Central took fourth in hip hop and ninth in pom, both in Class B. In Class C1, Adams Central finished fourth in non-tumbling and eighth in game day.

Wood River placed fourth in C2 hip hop, and 14th in C1/C2 jazz.

In Class B, Hastings took seventh in jazz and ninth in hip hop.

In Class C1, Central City placed sixth in high kick, 13th in non-tumbling and 14th in hip hop.

Doniphan-Trumbull finished eighth in hip hop and 13th in pom, both in Class C2.

Palmer had a seventh-place finish in C2/D high kick.

Loup City finished sixth in Class C2/D high kick.

In Class C1, St. Paul took 10th in game day and 13th in hip hop.

In Class C2, Cross County placed seventh in hip hop and 10th in pom.

In Class C1 hip hop, Gibbon finished 10th and Boone Central 12th.