Avery O'Boyle was surprised to hear her name called when the Dwight D. Eisenhower Leadership Award was presented at Grand Island Central Catholic on May 4.

Students don't apply for the award. The honoree is chosen each year by members of the Central Catholic staff. So O'Boyle didn't have a clue she would be the recipient.

The honor was awarded by Russ Quimby, a 1974 West Point graduate. A native of South Sioux City, Quimby lives in Omaha.

Quimby presented the honor on behalf of the West Point Society of Nebraska and western Iowa. The Society, comprised of West Point graduates, gives the honor at about 20 high schools in Nebraska and western Iowa.

The award goes to a student who is accomplished in academics, athletics, leadership and community service.

The award is meant to honor a student and also make the community aware of the nation's military academies, particularly West Point, Quimby said.

When applying for colleges, it's important to include evidence of leadership, Quimby said. Attending Boys State and Girls State always looks good on one's resume, he said.

Reading a statement at the podium, Quimby said, "Avery can always be counted on to give 100% in all she does, while showing others kindness, respect and compassion."

O'Boyle, a junior, is involved in softball, basketball and track.

"My favorite sport is softball. I've been playing since I was little," she said. But her teammates are great in all the sports she plays. "So I really like that."

Her other activities include Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council and the National Honor Society.

She likes being part of Big and Little Crusaders because she gets to "interact with a sixth-grader that goes to our school. That's really special to me."

She also enjoys being part of Youth Leadership Tomorrow. In that organization, she meets her contemporaries from other schools. She also gets "to learn a lot about your community and how everything all works together the way it does."

O'Boyle wanted to thank those who put her in "the position where I could receive this award."

Her fellow students, friends and family really helped "shape the person I am today. So I'd like to thank them," she said.

O'Boyle lives with her grandparents, Ed and Melanie O'Boyle.

"Avery is really the embodiment of what we want a student at Central Catholic to be," Central Catholic Principal Jordan Engle said in an interview. "She's a very humble student. She has learned how to show great leadership, great love, great care for others despite personal adversity that she's had to face throughout her life.

"Avery achieves so much but does it in such a way that she really lifts up those around her with her own accomplishments. She's the kind of kid that you can't say enough good things about," Engle said.

"This award is a testament to what the staff thinks of her," Engle said. But if you ask other students at the school, "I am sure that they would tell you that Avery is someone that we all look up to."