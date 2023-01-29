Central Catholic to host soup supper for the arts on Friday

Grand Island Central Catholic will host a soup supper from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the school cafeteria, 1200 N. Ruby.

Both the boys and girls basketball teams will host home games that evening.

Homemade chicken noodle and broccoli cheese soups and chili will be served with a cinnamon roll and a drink for $6. In addition, “to go” quarts of chicken noodle soup and chili will be available for $7 per quart or three quarts for $20.

Proceeds from the soup supper will benefit the GICC Fine Arts Department. For more information, call the school at 308-384-2440.