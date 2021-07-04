Central City celebrates Lone Tree Days as it looks forward to growth on its solid foundation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The big Fourth of July parade is tonight at 7, followed by fireworks to start at about 10 at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, will wrap up the 2021 celebration.

This year’s theme is “Cementing Our Legacy, Building the Future on a Solid Foundation.”

The theme is appropriate as Central City is seeing a lot of new construction activity, from a new hospital to a sports dome at the high school, from a new Merrick County Museum to a new park.

“What we really wanted to do is to recognize the solid foundation our community is building off from Lone Tree to the present day,” McGinnis said.

The original “lone tree” was a solitary cottonwood tree along the north side of the Platte River about 3 miles southwest of Central City. At a reported 10- to 12-foot circumference at its base and 50 feet tall, it was a landmark for pioneers as early as 1833. Legend has it that Native American chiefs held council under its shade. It’s that solitary cottonwood that planted the roots of the town beginning in the 1860s to the present day and beyond.

Lone Tree Days was started in the early 1980s to celebrate the community’s history.

McGinnis said Central City survived the pandemic well, as only one business had to close.