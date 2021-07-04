Central City celebrates Lone Tree Days as it looks forward to growth on its solid foundation

CENTRAL CITY — A tradition that started nearly 40 years ago is back live and as strong as ever this weekend in Central City.
Hundreds of Central City and area residents made the community their prime destination during the Fourth of July weekend for the Lone Tree Days celebration.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing lots of cancellations, Lone Tree Days was not canceled but went virtual. The event’s sponsor, the Central City Chamber of Commerce, wasn’t about to postpone it, but adapted so it could come alive via the internet. That kept the country’s birthday party and the celebration of Central City’s heritage going locally, despite hardships caused by the pandemic.
According to Chamber Executive Director Nancy McGinnis, the 2020 pandemic-affected celebration was labeled “Virtually Fantastic Lone Tree Days.”
“It was all done virtually and we did a variety of things that people participated in, such as family activities and other contests,” McGinnis said.
This year’s Lone Tree Days started Thursday night with a family fun night and runs through today. Saturday’s celebration was a giant block party that was sponsored by Prairie Creek Vineyard.
Throughout the day there were various events, from sand volleyball, a petting zoo and a sidewalk chalk and art contest at the Central City Library to the annual Teddy Bear Picnic, sponsored by the Merrick County Historic Society, which featured a parade of hundreds of kids 8 years old and under.
The big Fourth of July parade is tonight at 7, followed by fireworks to start at about 10 at the Merrick County Fairgrounds, will wrap up the 2021 celebration.
This year’s theme is “Cementing Our Legacy, Building the Future on a Solid Foundation.”
The theme is appropriate as Central City is seeing a lot of new construction activity, from a new hospital to a sports dome at the high school, from a new Merrick County Museum to a new park.
“What we really wanted to do is to recognize the solid foundation our community is building off from Lone Tree to the present day,” McGinnis said.
The original “lone tree” was a solitary cottonwood tree along the north side of the Platte River about 3 miles southwest of Central City. At a reported 10- to 12-foot circumference at its base and 50 feet tall, it was a landmark for pioneers as early as 1833. Legend has it that Native American chiefs held council under its shade. It’s that solitary cottonwood that planted the roots of the town beginning in the 1860s to the present day and beyond.
Lone Tree Days was started in the early 1980s to celebrate the community’s history.
McGinnis said Central City survived the pandemic well, as only one business had to close.
“It is that solid foundation that people have stood on and survived the global pandemic on that is coming back as we have businesses in town that are expanding and new business, building a new hospital, putting up a dome at the high school, and a museum — we are building off of that and have a lot of look forward to in the future,” she said.