Central City developer to build townhouses at Five Points Super Saver site

Mesner Development of Central City is planning to build town houses at the Five Points Super Saver site in Grand Island, west of Wheeler Avenue and north of State Street.
The site is in Grand Island’s Blight and Substandard Area 6, and will pursue $1.7 million in tax increment financing funds for the total $16 million project.
The project is also pursuing low-income housing tax credits.
“It is single-family attached, duplex-style town houses, somewhere between 64 and 72, on this site, that will be between the Super Saver store and Blessed Sacrament,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said at the Dec. 1 meeting of Regional Planning Commission.
A new street would also be extended from Wheeler to State Street, in an L-shape, with lots on both sides of the new street, Nabity added.
In 2014, Super Market Developers Inc., which developed Five Points Super Saver, intended to develop the lot east of the store for inline commercial and an outlot for a restaurant, according to its RPC agenda item description.
In 2018, they sold that undeveloped property to Grand Island businessman Roy O’Connor.
Mesner acquired the option on the lot east of Super Saver and the property north of Blessed Sacrament Church.
They are proposing to redevelop this property with up to 70 duplex-style town house units.
The project is consistent with the existing zoning and future land use plan for the area, which is planned for a combination of commercial and residential development, Nabity said.
Mesner is requesting that Regional Planning Commission and Grand Island City Council rezone the property to R3-SL medium density small lot to facilitate its development.
The lot is currently zoned as B2 general business, Nabity said.
“We do allow apartments in the B2 zone at a rate of up to 72 units, or 42 units per acre, one per 1,000 square feet, so housing is also a permitted use in that district,” Nabity said.
The project would then pursue tax increment financing for the demolition of existing structures, necessary site work and installation of public utilities and street improvements.
“The use of TIF makes it feasible to complete all of the phases of the proposed project within the timeline presented,” according to the amended redevelopment plan. “This project could not be completed without the use of TIF.”
Nabity recommended approval of the amended site redevelopment plan.
“It is infill development,” he said. “This is a piece there, around the church, that has been looked at for many years. I’ve probably spoken to at least a dozen different developers over the last 10 years looking at that piece.”
He added, “It lends itself well to having a walkable community.”
RPC approved the project for recommendation to the City Council on Dec. 1.
It will go before Grand Island City Council on Jan. 11.