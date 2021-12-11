Central City developer to build townhouses at Five Points Super Saver site

They are proposing to redevelop this property with up to 70 duplex-style town house units.

The project is consistent with the existing zoning and future land use plan for the area, which is planned for a combination of commercial and residential development, Nabity said.

Mesner is requesting that Regional Planning Commission and Grand Island City Council rezone the property to R3-SL medium density small lot to facilitate its development.

The lot is currently zoned as B2 general business, Nabity said.

“We do allow apartments in the B2 zone at a rate of up to 72 units, or 42 units per acre, one per 1,000 square feet, so housing is also a permitted use in that district,” Nabity said.

The project would then pursue tax increment financing for the demolition of existing structures, necessary site work and installation of public utilities and street improvements.

“The use of TIF makes it feasible to complete all of the phases of the proposed project within the timeline presented,” according to the amended redevelopment plan. “This project could not be completed without the use of TIF.”