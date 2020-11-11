Central City graduate wants to build model of old high school

Gary Kelsch, whose high school was demolished decades ago, would like to see the old alma mater rebuilt, but in miniature form.
Kelsch and his twin brother, Jerry, graduated from Central City High School in 1965.
The brick three-story building was torn down in the mid-1990s.
Kelsch would like to see a model built of the high school, complete with landscaping.
The re-creation would stand 2 1/2 or 3 feet tall, atop a base 3 1/2 feet tall.
He envisions a model in which the top could be removed to reveal the top floor. The windows would be made of glass. The structure itself might be made of a lightweight fiberglass.
He estimates that the cost might be between $6,000 and $7,500.
Kelsch, who lives in Grand Island, hopes the model would be displayed at the Merrick County Historical Museum and the Central City library.
He’s hoping other people share his interest in the project.
The first step would be forming an exploratory committee.
Kelsch, 73, then would like to find someone tech-savvy to look for a professional model maker.
In addition to the building, Kelsch plans to include a re-creation of a 1958 Ford retractable hardtop, which would be parked on a narrow dirt road behind the school. Stewart Mahler, a biology teacher, parked such a vehicle next to the school when the Kelsch brothers were students.
The class of 1965 totaled 87 people, Kelsch said.
The group held its 55th anniversary reunion in September. Kelsch hadn’t had the idea for the model at the time of the reunion.
The building was east of the Merrick County Courthouse. For a time, the structure housed the Central City Middle School.
The only portion of the school still standing is the gymnasium, which was a separate building.
If you’re interested in contributing, call Kelsch at 308-379-9722 or write to him at 2807 W. Faidley, Apt. 121, Grand Island, NE 68803.
