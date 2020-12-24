Central City library honors educators with ornaments

Almost 200 ornaments were created at Central City Public Library last week for teachers and staff members at Central City Public Schools and Nebraska Christian Schools.

One ornament was produced for each of the schools’ staff members. They were made in the library’s Makerspace.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“At Central City Public Library, we know how hard it has been to adapt to virtual and social distancing programs, and we can’t imagine how hard it has been for the schools,” library director Sara Lee said in a news release. “As a small token, we wanted to share with local teachers and all staff at the schools, that we see them. We know how hard they’re working and what they’ve had to adapt to. We appreciate them and all their hard work.”

Volunteers Angela Blomstedt and Kylie Ferris and library staff members, including Jamie Wright and Sally Bankson, got the ornaments finished before the schools let out for Christmas break.

“To all of you in the education field, thank you! May your holidays be happy and blessed,” Lee wrote. “If you work in the education field, but do not work in either of those school systems but reside in Merrick County, please stop by the library and we’ll have an ornament for you.”