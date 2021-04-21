Central City man announces campaign for Legislature in 2022

Lippincott has two sons and three grandchildren and attends Central City Bible Church. He and his wife were married for 17 years before they divorced.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our state’s economy and I will be a tireless advocate for our farmers and livestock producers,” Lippincott says in the release. “Growing up on the family farm, my parents taught my brothers, sister and me by example. God, country and family wasn’t a slogan — it was our way of life. Those are the values that have stuck with me all these years and that I’ll take to the Legislature to fight for agriculture, rural Nebraska and conservative principles.”

Property taxes, he says, “are squeezing Nebraska farmers, families, manufacturers and seniors. In neighboring Kansas and Iowa the state funds a bigger share of the cost of public schools than Nebraska. We can and must do better for our taxpayers and our kids. It’s time to increase the state share of funding for public schools and reduce the over-reliance on property taxes to fund education. In the Legislature I’ll fight every day to reduce property taxes.”