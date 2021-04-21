Central City man announces campaign for Legislature in 2022

CENTRAL CITY — Loren Lippincott of Central City, who describes himself as a farmer, Air Force veteran and conservative Republican, will run for the District 34 seat in the Nebraska Legislature in 2022.
The seat is currently held by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, who is term-limited. District 34 consists of Hamilton, Merrick and Nance counties and a portion of Hall County, including part of the city of Grand Island.
Lippincott, 66, lives halfway between Central City and Fullerton. He was an F-16 pilot in the Air Force and had a 30-year career as a Delta Air Lines pilot. He now helps on the family farm. Lippincott has never run for office before.
“As a fifth-generation Nebraskan, I’m proud to live on the same farmstead where I was raised and I’m proud to be a candidate for the state Legislature,” Lippincott says in a news release. “My priorities are reducing property taxes, protecting the Second Amendment, defending pro-life values and ensuring the integrity of our elections with voter ID.”
Lippincott grew up along with two brothers and a sister on the Lippincott farm. He attended primary school in a one-room schoolhouse and was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Central City High School in 1973. In high school, he was class president, student body president, athletic club president and a four-year letter winner in sports.
Lippincott worked his way through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, at one time holding down five jobs in addition to taking a full class load. A walk-on, he was on the Cornhusker football team for one year as a defensive back. It was Tom Osborne’s first year as head coach of the Huskers.
He worked for Secretary of State Allen Beermann and served two years as a page in the Legislature. Lippincott worked at KOLN-TV and was a disc jockey at KBHL-FM, continuing with both jobs after college. He sold concessions at Husker football games. After graduating from Nebraska with a degree in broadcast journalism, Lippincott worked full time at KOLN-TV for 18 months before moving to Denver.
Eventually he joined the Air Force and graduated third in a class of 700 from officer training school. He attended pilot training school at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla., and was selected to return as an instructor. After three years as an instructor, Lippincott was awarded his first choice for duty assignment as an F-16 pilot and was stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. He was his squadron’s overall Top Gun, following competition in air-to-air dogfighting and air-to-ground bombing.
After 10 years in the Air Force and after earning the rank of captain, he was honorably discharged and joined Delta. He retired as an international captain on the Boeing 767. During his time as a pilot, he visited 53 countries and five continents.
Lippincott has two sons and three grandchildren and attends Central City Bible Church. He and his wife were married for 17 years before they divorced.
“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our state’s economy and I will be a tireless advocate for our farmers and livestock producers,” Lippincott says in the release. “Growing up on the family farm, my parents taught my brothers, sister and me by example. God, country and family wasn’t a slogan — it was our way of life. Those are the values that have stuck with me all these years and that I’ll take to the Legislature to fight for agriculture, rural Nebraska and conservative principles.”
Property taxes, he says, “are squeezing Nebraska farmers, families, manufacturers and seniors. In neighboring Kansas and Iowa the state funds a bigger share of the cost of public schools than Nebraska. We can and must do better for our taxpayers and our kids. It’s time to increase the state share of funding for public schools and reduce the over-reliance on property taxes to fund education. In the Legislature I’ll fight every day to reduce property taxes.”
He believes in the rights of gun owners. “My dad gave me my first gun when I was about 10,” he said. “Having guns around was part of growing up on the farm. The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to own a gun whether for hunting, collecting or personal protection. I support a Castle Doctrine law because you have a right to protect your home from intruders. I support Constitutional Carry because you should be able to carry a gun without getting a permission slip from the government. In the Legislature, I will always defend the Second Amendment.”
In addition, “I’m pro-life and I believe life begins at conception,” he said. “I will always oppose using tax dollars for abortion and I will vote against allowing telehealth or mail-order abortions. I will support holding abortion clinics to the same public health standards as other outpatient surgical facilities. And I strongly support adoption as the compassionate and moral alternative to abortion. In the Legislature I will always vote to protect innocent life.”
In the 2020 elections, he noted, “Thirty-five states required a form of Voter ID to vote at the polls. Voter ID is required in Canada and Mexico. Voter ID will reduce the likelihood of fraud and can be done without causing an undue burden on eligible voters. It’s time for Nebraska to pass a Voter ID law to protect the integrity of our elections and safeguard our democracy.”