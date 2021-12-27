Central City man hononred for work with natural resource district

Ed Kyes, who lives near Central City, is a big believer in natural resource districts.
They do important work, he says, in flood control, water quality and water quantity. He cites efforts to reduce nitrate concentration in water.
Kyes is well acquainted with the work of NRDs. During the 20 years he’s been a director of the Central Platte Natural Resources District, he’s never missed a meeting.
On Dec. 16, Kyes was honored for his dedicated service to NRDs. He was saluted as Director of the Year by the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD). The state is home to 23 NRDs.
Kyes is “an active member who brings life experience and his commitment to natural resources and education” to his service, a news release says.
Central Platte NRD requires each of its 21 board members to participate on two committees. Kyes’ involvement goes well beyond that requirement. He has served on eight board committees as well as board chairman, vice chairman and secretary. He was chairman for four years.
Kyes enjoys serving on the Variance Committee because “it’s challenging; you really need to take time to consider the producer’s request and the recommendation to the board.”
Kyes, who just turned 78, lives nine miles north and east of Central City. He and his wife, Marilyn, have been married for 57 years.
Both graduated from Central City High School in 1962. They met and started dating their freshman year. Their first date was on Valentine’s Day in 1959, when they went skating in Aurora.
After high school, Kyes received a civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
He is now a retired farmer. But he keeps his hand in. “I have a son that keeps me busy,” he says.
That son is Steve, who came to the Dec. 16 awards presentation with his wife, Amy.
Ed and Marilyn have three other children. John lives in Columbus. Lee lives in Olathe, Kan., and Paula Opiela is in Katy, Texas.
Kyes started raising corn and soybeans in 1973 and was a swine producer until 1996.
According to the news release, he “has kept informed on natural resources both in Nebraska and other states. His insight into legislation is strengthened by attending NARD’s legislative conferences in Lincoln and Washington, D.C. He educates himself on water management issues by attending NRD workshops, basin tours and the Groundwater Management Districts Association winter and summer conferences. “If you’re going to be on the board, it’s important to take part and be knowledgeable about the issues so you can make educated decisions,” Kyes says in the release.
Central Platte NRD notes that Kyes is a good steward of the land.
“He has implemented no-till, planted Pheasants Forever plots, used efficient irrigation practices and said he always follows UNL’s nitrogen application recommendations,” the news release says.
Dean Krull, project coordinator for CPNRD/UNL’s Education Demonstration Project, said Kyes and his family have partnered with the project in establishing multiple nitrogen strip plots to research the effects of different nitrogen stabilizers, slow or controlled-release nitrogen sources, adding a polymer to the soil to assist with water retention to minimize nitrate leaching, and most recently, has used sensor-based equipment and drone imagery to determine nitrogen applications.
Krull said, “For several years Ed Kyes and his family have been huge contributors to nitrogen management education for the CPNRD, ag producers and beyond.”
Kyes has promoted environmental stewardship by participating in the Livestock Producer Environmental Assistance Program that decommissioned abandoned swine lagoons to show that preventing infiltration of rainwater and isolating nutrients minimizes the risk of groundwater contamination.
Lyndon Vogt, general manager of Central Platte NRD, said Kyes is deserving of the award.
“Whether in the board room helping set policy or assisting students as they learn about current natural resource issues; Ed is always willing to step up and make a difference as an active, educated and involved board member,” Vogt says in the news release.
In 2019, when Kyes was asked about setting water policy, he pointed out that Central Plains is getting into moisture sensors that give an indication of when you need to irrigate. “I think most farmers are a lot more efficient with irrigation than they were 10, 15, or 20 years ago,” he said.
Ed and Marilyn have volunteered for the Nebraska Children’s Groundwater Festival as classroom guides since the NRD began hosting the event in 2005. They also represent the district by volunteering to pick up recyclables for the Clean Community Center at Husker Harvest Days and volunteer at the Nebraska State Fair. In addition, Kyes assists with the Area 4 district range judging contests in his area.