Central City man honored for work with natural resource district

Kyes, who just turned 78, lives nine miles north and east of Central City. He and his wife, Marilyn, have been married for 57 years.

Both graduated from Central City High School in 1962. They met and started dating their freshman year. Their first date was on Valentine’s Day in 1959, when they went skating in Aurora.

After high school, Kyes received a civil engineering degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

He is now a retired farmer. But he keeps his hand in. “I have a son that keeps me busy,” he says.

That son is Steve, who came to the Dec. 16 awards presentation with his wife, Amy.

Ed and Marilyn have three other children. John lives in Columbus. Lee lives in Olathe, Kan., and Paula Opiela is in Katy, Texas.

Kyes started raising corn and soybeans in 1973 and was a swine producer until 1996.