Central City man running for District 34 seat in Nebraska Legislature

“The big farmers are great. We have to make sure we survive our farmers. I’d like to see more young guys and little farmers get into it,” he said. “Just about everything anymore is big, and I think we get too big sometimes and we need to go back down a size so we can do a better job of it, and get some younger farmers, as well.”

Reimers did not voice any criticisms for current District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.

“I think he’s doing the job. His term’s running out and I think I can help fill his shoes a little bit,” he said. “I don’t guarantee I can do everything, but we never know until we get there.”

While Reimers has not served in government or been elected to public office before, he has been active in American Legion as a district- and state-level commander, he said.

“Between the veterans and with me traveling for my job, I see a lot of communities,” he said.

Candidates can file for the 2022 election starting in January.

