Central City man running for District 34 seat in Nebraska Legislature

Michael Reimers of Central City will pursue Nebraska’s District 34 legislative seat in 2022.
Reimers, a native of Aurora, is a service technician and does traveling sales for automotive support equipment, but also has farmed and raised livestock.
Reimers is also a veteran who served 26 years in the Air National Guard at Lincoln.
“I’m pretty well-versed in a lot of stuff,” he said.
Reimers said he is inspired to run out of a concern for “the little guy.”
“Between veterans benefits and people’s benefits in the small communities, I think there’s a chance I can make a difference,” he said. “Rural America gets the blunt end of the deal a lot of the time, so I’m out there for the little guy and the farmer, and everything else.”
Reimers is concerned about the services veterans receive.
“There’s always little things. We have issues with getting service for them,” he said. “It’s getting better all the time, but sometimes the local communities, certain hospitals, won’t take them or certain things won’t correct, and they have to end up paying for things.”
Smaller-scale and younger farmers also need support, Reimers said.
“The big farmers are great. We have to make sure we survive our farmers. I’d like to see more young guys and little farmers get into it,” he said. “Just about everything anymore is big, and I think we get too big sometimes and we need to go back down a size so we can do a better job of it, and get some younger farmers, as well.”
Reimers did not voice any criticisms for current District 34 Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson.
“I think he’s doing the job. His term’s running out and I think I can help fill his shoes a little bit,” he said. “I don’t guarantee I can do everything, but we never know until we get there.”
While Reimers has not served in government or been elected to public office before, he has been active in American Legion as a district- and state-level commander, he said.
“Between the veterans and with me traveling for my job, I see a lot of communities,” he said.
Candidates can file for the 2022 election starting in January.