Central City man seeks seat in Legislature

CENTRAL CITY — On his suit, Michael Reimers wears a few lapel pins that signify his patriotism, his military career and his involvement in the American Legion.

The Central City man was in the Nebraska Air National Guard for 26 years. He also served as State American Legion commander.

Reimers, 63, is now seeking a seat in the Nebraska Legislature. He and Loren Lippincott are seeking to succeed Curt Friesen of Henderson in representing District 34. Lippincott lives halfway between Central City and Fullerton.

A registered Republican, Reimers is a nonpartisan candidate for the Legislature.

Reimers was a member of the 155th Air Refueling Wing and 155th Reconnaissance Wing, both based in Lincoln. As a logistics specialist, he moved people and equipment. "I was usually first in and last out when our unit went in," he said.

Reimers was deployed six or eight times. He spent half a year in Kuwait, and also served in Germany, France, Italy, Turkey, Guam and at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, D.C. At some of his postings, he worked with active Air Force members.

Reimers is proud of his military service saying his time in the Air National Guard gave him "a different perspective of the world," because he got to see so much of it.

Although he's retired from the military he's still busy. "I still work full-time," said Reimers, who's employed by Hamilton Sales and Service in Aurora.

Reimers became active in the American Legion to help veterans. He realized that in the Nebraska Legislature, he could help non-veterans as well.

"That's where it really fell into my heart — that I could help a lot of people, not just a handful of people."

He feels as though he's been a good help already. In a campaign brochure, he says, "I have volunteered extensively in our communities, through the American Legion, the Boy Scouts and my church."

Before moving to Central City five years ago, Reimers spent 26 years just outside of Aurora.

As a youngster, he lived on a farm between Phillips and Aurora for five years. He attended Engleman Elementary School in Grand Island for two years and school in Phillips for three years. In the fourth grade, he joined the Centura school district, going to school in Boelus for two years. He graduated from Centura High School in 1977.

Over the years, Reimers has given speeches on both Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Those talks had to do "with family and being proud that we're Americans," he said.

Reimers says he's "very open-minded" and "not afraid to combat the odds." He wants to make use of other people's ideas, not just his own.

In the Air National Guard, where he was a master sergeant, he had good rapport with those below him and above him, he said.

Doing technical support and sales for Hamilton takes him to a wide area. Just in the last few days, he traveled to Grover, Colorado, as well as such Nebraska towns as Grant, Imperial and Oshkosh.

Some communities have grown, and some are losing population.

"If we don't start supporting our little cities, they're going to dry up," he said.

He also wants to support small businesses.

If elected, his brochure says, he will "secure our voting process," defend the Second Amendment, lower property taxes and support agriculture with exports.

He and his wife, Lori, have been married for 12 years. Reimers has five stepchildren and 11 grandchildren.

In addition to serving as State American Legion commander, he was District 6 commander for two years.

In his experiences, he said, he doesn't look for the negative. He looks for ways he can better himself. Not only does that make him better, but he then can help more people, he said.

Reimers said also has a good understanding of family issues.

His parents divorced when he was 13. He's raised two sets of stepchildren. His 18-year-old stepson committed suicide, and Reimers found his body.

He's also had a lot of experiences. Raised on a farm, he also worked as a rancher. He sold seed corn and satellite dishes.

He feels he's a middle-class person, not a member of the upper class.

In the primary, Lippincott captured 69.7% of the vote, while Reimers had 30.3%. In Nebraska legislative races, the top two finishers run off against each other in the general election.

Reimers feels that he has a shot in November. He has gone out and done "a lot more campaigning" than he did earlier, he said.

Lippincott "started campaigning a lot earlier" than Reimers did, he said.

Legislators have to work across party lines, Reimers said. They must also realize that their district isn't their only concern. If legislators aren't working for the state of Nebraska and its people, "then we shouldn't probably be there," he said.