Central City producer to lead Nebraska Farm Bureau

Mark McHargue of Central City has been elected to serve as president of the state’s largest farm and ranch organization.
Delegates to the Dec. 8 Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting and convention selected McHargue to succeed Steve Nelson of Axtell, who retired from the position after serving nine years as president.
“It is a great honor and I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity to work on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families. Steve Nelson brought tremendous leadership to Nebraska Farm Bureau and I thank him for his service,” McHargue said.
He said his highest priority is to “ensure we continue to carry out our organization’s mission and vision, a mission that centers around enriching the lives of Nebraska farm and ranch families through meaningful advocacy, education, and leadership development, and a vision of helping farm and ranch families achieve a great quality of life and prosperity.”
McHargue is a fourth-generation farmer producing pork, corn, popcorn and soybeans in Merrick County. He has served in numerous capacities with Farm Bureau over the years. His involvement includes service on the Merrick County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, the State Legislative Policy Committee, and the State Board of Directors.
Since 2011, McHargue served as the organization’s first vice president, chairing both the political action committee and the state legislative policy committee.
“It’s extremely important Nebraska Farm Bureau works to foster an environment that creates opportunities for our members and our communities to be successful,” he said. “That starts with relationships. I’ll be placing a high priority on meeting with key stakeholders from across the state to reinforce the value of the work being done by our state’s farmers and ranchers, sharing our organization’s policy positions, and finding areas we can work together to advance and grow Nebraska.”
Among other priorities, McHargue pointed to a strong desire to find ways to increase direct engagement and communication with farmers and ranchers to hear their thoughts and ideas, in addition to continuing Farm Bureau’s focus on finding ways to help young farmers and ranchers and the next generation of farm and ranch leaders.
McHargue and his wife, Judi, have four adult children and six grandchildren with another grandchild on the way.
In addition to electing a new president, delegates also elected others to lead the organization.
Sherry Vinton, an Arthur County Farm Bureau member, was elected to replace McHargue as the organization’s First vice president. Vinton and her husband, Chris, operate a cow-calf operation near Whitman.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.