Central City producer to lead Nebraska Farm Bureau

Mark McHargue of Central City has been elected to serve as president of the state’s largest farm and ranch organization.

Delegates to the Dec. 8 Nebraska Farm Bureau annual meeting and convention selected McHargue to succeed Steve Nelson of Axtell, who retired from the position after serving nine years as president.

“It is a great honor and I’m extremely excited to have this opportunity to work on behalf of our state’s farm and ranch families. Steve Nelson brought tremendous leadership to Nebraska Farm Bureau and I thank him for his service,” McHargue said.

He said his highest priority is to “ensure we continue to carry out our organization’s mission and vision, a mission that centers around enriching the lives of Nebraska farm and ranch families through meaningful advocacy, education, and leadership development, and a vision of helping farm and ranch families achieve a great quality of life and prosperity.”

McHargue is a fourth-generation farmer producing pork, corn, popcorn and soybeans in Merrick County. He has served in numerous capacities with Farm Bureau over the years. His involvement includes service on the Merrick County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, the Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, the State Legislative Policy Committee, and the State Board of Directors.