CENTRAL CITY — Classrooms at Central City Public Schools will look different this fall thanks to a renovation and expansion project.
Superintendent Jeff Jensen said a $7.995 million bond approved by Central City voters in March 2019 allowed the district to improve its middle school and high school entrances, as well as its commons area. He said it also allowed for renovations that will update science and industrial technology classrooms.
Jensen said Phase I of the bond project began in June 2019, while Phase II work started in October 2019.
“The main side of it (project) is if you walked through our industrial technology or science areas before, they were outdated. They were 50-plus years old,” he said. “Really, the same desks were in there from when the school opened in 1969.”
Jensen said the high school’s industrial technology classrooms have new welding booths. He added the wood shop mainly has all new equipment in it.
“A main piece of the wood shop is that we now have a full finish room that we never had before,” Jensen said.
The expansion and renovation project also will allow for expanded classes and opportunities for students. Jensen said the number of dual-credit offerings at the high school will be expanded to 165.
He said Central City High School will be one of the few schools and colleges in the state to have an Anatomage table — a virtual dissection table — in its science classrooms.
“That is incredibly unique for all of our kids,” Jensen said. “It takes the human body, puts it on a 6-foot table and it has 24 cadavers loaded on it.
“You can take the skin and go down to the muscles and the bones. You can pull the heart out and dissect it virtually. It also has animals on it and our agriculture students can use it as it has all the animals on there, too. We have a lot of plants on there that students can research as well.”
Jensen said that while early childhood was not part of the approved bond issue, the needed space to address it was. He said thanks to Phase I of the bond project — that included an expansion for new middle school offices — CCPS was able to “expand and do day care” and add a second preschool.
“All along those lines, we also were able to sign a lease with a day care facility here where they use our facility in the afternoon when school is not in session. So they can save some costs in terms of being able to meet the needs of our community,” Jensen said.
“Also, we had been contracting some special education kids to go to Columbus and to Duncan. We renovated the special education area where we brought all the kids back, so that is a huge cost savings to us. Plus, we are serving kids in our community instead of putting them on the road two hours a day by the time you get there and back.”
Jensen said the project should be completed by the first day of school next Wednesday. He said the district still needs to finish some small details such as flooring, painting and “a little bit of the graphics.”
“I think we covered a lot with an almost $8 million bond,” Jensen said. “We have taken a really old high school and converted it into something new. Our kids will greatly enjoy the industrial technology areas. I would put them up there with some of the greatest facilities in the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.