Central City ready to celebrate its new $27M hospital

CENTRAL CITY — A larger operating room, a cafeteria, more spacious rooms and better patient flow are some of the advantages the new health care facility in Central City will offer Merrick County residents.

The new Merrick Medical Center, on the west side of Central City, will host a community open house today from 5-7 p.m.

The new facility, located along Highway 30, will open June 13, and is part of Bryan Health. The $27 million structure totals 51,307 square feet, and replaces the current Merrick Medical Center at 1715 26th St., which is 63 years old.

Health care has changed a lot in that time, said Patrick Avila, the facility’s chief executive officer, including how staff focuses on patients, how a patient moves through a facility and in the type of equipment hospitals use.

The focus of Merrick Medical Center and Bryan Health “is to keep health care local,” Avila said. “So we want to do as much as we can here for our community.”

At the current Central City hospital, “we provide great care but we’re just limited in what we can do,” Avila said. Some of the limitations are from a surgical perspective, he said. The new hospital is equipped with a modern-sized operating room, “which will allow us to provide more services for our community.”

In the current operating room, “we can do basic services,” Avila said. In the new OR, “We can start doing total joints.”

On Tuesday, Avila spoke to the urologist.

“He said, ‘I can do a lot more in this facility than the old one,’” Avila said.

The current hospital was built before accommodations were required for those with disabilities.

The doors in the current facility are narrow, so some patients have problems maneuvering.

“It’s hard for them to get through the door. So it’s unsafe for the patients. It’s unsafe for the staff,” Avila said. “Sometimes it’s not as dignified as we would like. So this new facility allows a better patient flow and a better patient movement.”

More space is needed in patient rooms these days, because health care uses more equipment than it used to. “So these rooms are a lot more spacious than the older ones,” Avila said.

The current Merrick Medical Center, formerly known as Litzenberg Memorial County Hospital, is owned by the county.

The building is split between the hospital and Good Samaritan Society nursing home care.

The medical center leases the space from the county, Avila said.

It hasn’t yet been determined what will become of the current hospital.

The Dinsdale family donated 22.5 acres of land for the new hospital. The land on which the medical center sits is called the Dinsdale Heath Campus.

Down the road, more facilities will be added to the campus.

The area was designed to “grow and flex to meet the needs of health care,” Avila said, pointing out that the current facility is landlocked. It’s not known yet if the health campus will house a medical office building or another health care-related entity.

But the property will accommodate whatever is built, “so we can keep health care local and do it all on this campus,” he said.

Unlike the current Merrick Medical Center, the new facility has a kitchen and a cafeteria. Currently, food for patients is provided by Good Samaritan.

With the new food service, staff members and visitors will be able to dine at the new hospital.

The food service is just part of the hospital’s health and wellness emphasis, Avila said.

He believes a hospital shouldn’t be just where you go when you’re sick or need medical procedures.

“We want you to be healthy and well,” Avila said.

Classes will be offered at the new hospital. People are invited to use the campus’ outdoor walking path.

“We’ll have healthy cooking and a lot of other things for our community,” Avila said.

An event was held Tuesday for those who played a key part in making the hospital a reality. Because of rain, the ribbon cutting ceremony was moved indoors.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.