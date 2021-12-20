Central City teacher, students hand make cradles annually for Toys for Tots children

Each cradle has the bedtime prayer printed on the side: “Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the lord my soul to keep.”

On the other side is an image of a praying baby angel.

“We have a laser-engraved, so we design it on the computer, press print and it lasers out the nice designs and words on there to make them really professionally done,” he said.

Wamburg’s students learn about manufacturing from the class.

“We’re actually mass producing them,” he said. “I’ve got some kids who are cutting them out, some kids sanding, some doing laser, some kids putting them together. We just kind of have a little factory going on.”

There are two classes who work on the cradles, two days each week per Wamburg’s part-time schedule.

It is also an opportunity for the students to learn about charity and community.

“I’m trying to get the kids aware of their surroundings and that people just need a helping hand sometimes,” he said.

Those students then become a part of a legacy.