Central City theater aims for more coming attractions with new seating

CENTRAL CITY — A central Nebraska movie theater has a new look.
The State Theater installed new seats Oct. 9-11, said Jon Blodgett, president of the State Theater Foundation board. A goal of the theater was to install seating because they were “just torn and getting worn” and did not have cup holders.
“One thing I always wanted was cup holders,” Blodgett said. “Before, you had to set your drink on the floor and they would get kicked over a lot.”
Blodgett said the total cost of the seats was between $36,000 and $37,000 including sales tax.
About a third of the cost was raised through Go Big Give on July 7, but those funds will be reallocated to the State Theater Foundation for operating expenses.
Blodgett said a loan from the Small Business Association paid for the project.
The theater closed for renovations Sept. 14 before reopening Oct. 16.
Before the new seats were installed, Blodgett said, he, another board member and a board member’s husband spent two to three weeks sanding the theater floors to refinish them. Seat installation was a challenge for workers because the floor slopes.
The number of seats at the State dropped from 205 to 202. But in addition to having cup holders, he said the new seats are “a little wider and more comfortable.” The aisles seem a bit narrower due to the addition of the cup holders.
Blodgett said the theater also features more handicapped-accessible seating.
On March 19, the theater announced it temporarily would close due to COVID-19. It reopened July 17 before closing again for renovations.
From March to July, Blodgett said, the State offered to-go concessions so it could “stay afloat and pay the bills.” The theater still offers concessions to-go in addition to showing films every weekend.
“We sanitize the theaters. We have a fogger that sanitizes everything,” he said.
“Masks are not required, but we encourage it. We are taking precautions. We put up shields in the popcorn room to try to keep one person making popcorn and keep our hands sanitized. Usually, we try to get our volunteers to wear masks to keep everybody as safe as possible and not spread anything.”
Blodgett said “The Goonies” was the most-attended movie at the State since its reopening, but otherwise business has been “pretty slow” because few new films have been released due to the pandemic.
He said turnout last week for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was “not very good,” with only about 10 people the entire weekend.
“It’d been out for a while and I’m not sure people had much interest,” Blodgett said.
This weekend is the State Theater’s second with new seats.
It is showing “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Blodgett said it plans to show “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Halloween night.
He added the State is accepting Widman Cinema gift cards since the other Central City theater has remained closed due to COVID-19.
