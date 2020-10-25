Central City theater aims for more coming attractions with new seating

CENTRAL CITY — A central Nebraska movie theater has a new look.

The State Theater installed new seats Oct. 9-11, said Jon Blodgett, president of the State Theater Foundation board. A goal of the theater was to install seating because they were “just torn and getting worn” and did not have cup holders.

“One thing I always wanted was cup holders,” Blodgett said. “Before, you had to set your drink on the floor and they would get kicked over a lot.”

Blodgett said the total cost of the seats was between $36,000 and $37,000 including sales tax.

About a third of the cost was raised through Go Big Give on July 7, but those funds will be reallocated to the State Theater Foundation for operating expenses.

Blodgett said a loan from the Small Business Association paid for the project.

The theater closed for renovations Sept. 14 before reopening Oct. 16.

Before the new seats were installed, Blodgett said, he, another board member and a board member’s husband spent two to three weeks sanding the theater floors to refinish them. Seat installation was a challenge for workers because the floor slopes.