Central City woman dies Friday in Platte County hay bale crash

DUNCAN - A Central City woman died Friay after a hay bale fell off a semitrailer, hitting her car near Duncan.

The crash was reported around 11:11 a.m. at U.S. Highwy 30 and 355th Avenue, about four miles west of Duncan, southwest of Columbus.

According to the Platte County Sheriff's Office a 1959 Peterbilt semitrailer carrying round cornstalk bales had been traveling westbound on Highway 30, while and a 1998 Lincoln Continental had been traveling eastbound on Highway 30.

As the two vehicles met, a bale fell off the trailer pulled by the Peterbilt and landed on the Lincoln. The car left the roadway traveling into a field on the south side of the highway.

The driver of the Peterbilt, 25-year-old Layne Laska of St. Edward, was not injured in the collision. The driver of the Lincoln, Lerae Ahlers, 58, of Central City, died at the scene.

Neither the Peterbilt nor the trailer were damaged in the accident, the Lincoln was a total loss.

Highway 30 remained shut down for approximately an hour before it was opened to one lane, which lasted approximately another three hours.