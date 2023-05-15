On April 30, Jane Berggren of Central City finished up her year as state president of the Nebraska Elks Association.

She was the first woman to serve as state president in Nebraska Elks history. There are 19 Elks lodges in the state.

Berggren is a member of Elks Lodge 604 in Grand Island.

“It’s an honor to serve the Elks and to tell other female s that they too can do this. It is a milestone to be able to be the State President of the Association,” she said.

As president, she focused on membership. "That way, there are more of us to get out into the communities to let people know who we are and what we do as Elks,” she said before her stint as president began.

Berggren graduated from Palmer High School in 1969. She has been an Elks member for 20 years.

As a member, she has held all of the officers' chairs and sat on different committees. She previously served as District Deputy for the Central District.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks was established in 1868 in New York. The Grand Island Lodge was chartered in 1900, making it 123 years old. The Elks are a fraternal order dedicated to the "betterment of our fellow man."

These days, the Elks Lodge is known for helping the community, including veterans. The Elks have a saying that as long as there are veterans and as long as there are Elks, the veterans will never be forgotten. Lodges may obtain grants, funded by the Elks National Foundation, that can be used to help veterans.

Grants may also be used for youth needs and activities. Those needs might include shoes, food and clothing. Other grants can be used to help the community.

The Nebraska State Elks Association has a project called Kids on the Block, a puppet show that travels to elementary schools to teach children to accept and appreciate the differences among people. The project also teaches students about bullying and helps them understand illnesses such as diabetes. Other Elks programs include coloring contests, essays, a soccer kick and hoop shoot. The Elks also offer scholarships to area seniors.

A special program called ENTER, which stands for Elks of Nebraska Training and Employment Rehabilitation, helps people with disabilities become successfully employed.

Through the Nebraska Assistive Technology Partnership, a mobile rehabilitation service called Solutions on Site (SOS) has been developed. SOS provides services such as the design of assistive devices and work site and home modifications.

"The Elks of Nebraska serve as valuable resource for business contacts through local breakfasts, luncheons, events and business meetings that they provide for Vocational Rehabilitation," says a news release. "This creates opportunities for local business that hire people with disabilities to be recognized. It also allows a forum for other business leaders to hear about the good source of employees available through the partnership with Vocational Rehab and the Elks of Nebraska."