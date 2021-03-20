Central City woman welcomed into judiciary

AURORA — A judge’s swearing-in ceremony isn’t entirely somber. After the investiture ceremony for Lynelle Homolka was complete Friday afternoon, some of the young kids in attendance tried their hand at pounding the judge’s gavel.
Homolka, who has been the Merrick County attorney for 10 years, took the oath of office Friday as a county court judge in the Fifth Judicial District. Homolka, who lives near Central City, will be based in Aurora and assigned to the Hamilton and York county courts.
The oath was administered by District Court Judge Mark Young of Grand Island, who used to be Homolka’s boss. During the 10 years Homolka served as a deputy Hall County attorney, Young was either Hall County attorney or chief deputy attorney.
A number of county and district judges attended the ceremony, held in the District Court courtroom in the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Jo Petersen, a Fifth Judicial District county judge, said Homolka will make a good judge. She described Homolka as hard-working, competent, bright, intelligent and personable.
Fifth Judicial District Judge Rachel Daugherty said judges are “excited to have her join our team.”
Homolka’s husband, Charles, helped her don the black robe for the first time.
Also on hand were the couple’s three children. Gabriella, 20, is a sophomore at Nebraska Wesleyan. Cayden, 18, is a senior at Central City High School. Sydni, 12, is a Central City sixth-grader.
In her remarks, Homolka said she was deeply honored by the appointment, and “truly humbled to be joining this elite group,” referring to the other judges who were present.
Homolka was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff. Senff’s departure leaves Homolka with “some mighty big shoes to fill,” she said. She noted the poise and compassion of Senff, who was present. Homolka said she hopes to be half the judge Senff was.
Homolka, 46, recalled taking part in mock trial competition when she was a student at Neligh-Oakdale High School. At that time, “becoming a judge was literally just a dream,” she said.
She thanked her parents, Leon and Merri Strong of Oakdale, who were present. They instilled in their children an appreciation for hard work and “never giving up on a dream,” Homolka said. She also thanked them for the good family structure in which she was raised.
Homolka, who became emotional a couple of times during her talk, also thanked her siblings and other members of her family.
She thanked her husband of 23 years for putting up with late-night coroner calls and search warrant calls.
She thanked Young for helping to mold her into the attorney she became. “You’re the best mentor in the world,” she said.
Homolka also thanked her colleagues, her staff and local law enforcement. In the last two decades, she said, she hopes she’s become a better prosecutor, daughter, wife and mother. For that, she gave credit to the people she’s worked with and to those who’ve supported her.
She vowed to continue to serve the public with honor and compassion and to try to leave the world a little better than it was.
Since 2000, the Homolka family has lived on a farm between Central City and Chapman. Charles Homolka, a Chambers native, is a farmer. As judge, Lynelle Homolka will continue to live on that farm, and commute to Aurora and York.
Following the investiture, a reception was held in Central City.