Central City woman welcomed into judiciary

In her remarks, Homolka said she was deeply honored by the appointment, and “truly humbled to be joining this elite group,” referring to the other judges who were present.

Homolka was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff. Senff’s departure leaves Homolka with “some mighty big shoes to fill,” she said. She noted the poise and compassion of Senff, who was present. Homolka said she hopes to be half the judge Senff was.

Homolka, 46, recalled taking part in mock trial competition when she was a student at Neligh-Oakdale High School. At that time, “becoming a judge was literally just a dream,” she said.

She thanked her parents, Leon and Merri Strong of Oakdale, who were present. They instilled in their children an appreciation for hard work and “never giving up on a dream,” Homolka said. She also thanked them for the good family structure in which she was raised.

Homolka, who became emotional a couple of times during her talk, also thanked her siblings and other members of her family.

She thanked her husband of 23 years for putting up with late-night coroner calls and search warrant calls.