Central Commuinity College nursing accreditation ongoing endeavor

Terri Bossow had a cart heavy with textbooks ready, a tangible bibliography of nursing education at Central Community College.

The school’s guests – three professionals hailing from three different locations in the United States – already had everything they needed to know, but Bossow, CCC associate dean of instruction-nursing, didn’t seem to mind the extra step.

“You’re doing everything twice,” she said. “Then they dig deeper, kind of like having the grandma there – I want the recipe from you.”

The “recipe” is for a successful, impactful nursing program evaluated through the expert eyes of CCC’s recent guests – all highly educated, experienced nursing administrators.

The evaluators from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing hold the key to CCC’s nursing program on all three campuses receiving accreditation, and the key to the school’s nursing graduates gaining employment in their field of study.

“Nowadays, if you do not graduate from an accredited program, then you can’t get a job,” Bossow said. “There are different levels of accreditation for different programs, so ours (associates degree) would be different than the University of Nebraska’s.”

The nursing branch of CCC – which includes campuses in Grand Island, Columbus and Kearney – is also subject to state accreditation. The school as a whole goes through similar processes, explained Marcie Kemnitz, CCC Grand Island campus president. “We have a college wide accrediting body as well. This is a subset of that. It’s similar to what we currently do, but more focused on the nursing program.”

“Behind the scenes, we have to have the accreditation in order to offer the nursing program, but it goes beyond that in terms of making sure that we have the things that we need and continue to provide a quality program,” Kemnitz said.

The accreditation process is an ongoing effort. Despite the constant preparation and record keeping, self-evaluation and adherence to rules, there is a value in oversight and seeing a program through fresh eyes.

“A person hesitates a bit because there’s work involved in it, but it’s also a good process to go through to get a better evaluation of how we’re doing,” Kemnitz said.

Six standards are considered, based on data, facility visits and personal testimonies, among other things. There was recently a ACEN-required public hearing for people to share their thoughts on CCC’s nursing program.

While it is a public forum, there are restrictions placed on who can speak per ACEN, Bossow explained. “Their rules are to invite the general public, but they’re very specific. They don’t allow reporters. No employees. They don’t want any bias. We cannot choose the students who will attend; they want complete true feedback from everybody.”

Despite the school’s efforts to publicize the hearing, Bossow said few – if any – members of the public came. It wasn’t because of lack of effort, she said. “They require us to put letters on the (school’s) doors, put it on our website. We sent it to all of our clinical sites, all the people that we work with in nursing. They require us to invite all the nurse leaders that are working at our clinical sites.”

Records are also paramount, Bossow said. “We’re pulling budgets and those kinds of things. Standard five, is basically looking into your life as if you were a person. Here’s your bank account, here’s your savings. Have you been paying your bills on time?”

Facilities are also considered.

Bossow said the ACEN evaluators were impressed with all three sites. Kemnitz said, “One of the things that we got some really good feedback on was our facilities. We’ve been fortunate to have outstanding facilities at all three of our locations, and more recently, with some remodeling going on and a new building in Columbus.”

The all-encompassing report will come out in June. Bossow said she is realistic about the results. “It probably will not be the perfect report card. But I think considering the multiple changes that have happened in our program, I think we’re doing OK,” she said. “There is room for development, room for improvement.”

Part of the imperfect “report card” will be influenced by the many changes happening recently for CCC’s nursing school, Bossow said. “We have new faculty, we have new leadership, we’re coming out of a pandemic. We have a new curriculum that was rolled out prior to me getting here.”

Bossow and her staff have support behind them to execute a plan. Kemnitz said, “We have a phenomenal department called the Faculty Resource Center that provides curriculum and instructional support ... We have the right pieces to be able to help our nursing faculty, and with their knowledge they come with a lot of skills and information.”

Like becoming accredited, adjusting and embracing change takes time, Bossow said. “In my opinion, we have all the tools we need to be successful. Now we just need to breathe, make the plan and roll it out.”

Collecting data within the department is a self-identified area to improve, according to Bossow. “Currently, when we look at our standards, one of the weaknesses is continuing to collect data. We collect different data than the college does as a whole, ours is more in-depth. So that’s one area that we need to work on.”

Nursing at CCC is one of the school’s cornerstone programs, Kemnitz said. “Our nursing program has been part of our college for many years. It’s one of our strongest and longest standing programs. But it’s also a driver for our communities as well in providing access to and a continual supply of both LPNs and RNs.”

Now that the trio of nursing experts from afar – who received no pay for their efforts – have come and gone, there is work to be done and a waiting game to be played. Bossow said she is looking forward to getting CCC’s nursing program’s ACEN “report card” in June.

“We are always looking at our program outcomes, our student outcomes, how, what can we do better.”

“Doing better” takes the effort of not only Bossow and her staff, but the community as a whole, she said. “There are no secrets. This is a community effort to help us maintain this program. We are doing a lot of work to maintain this so we can produce nurses back into our community. That’s what this is all about.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

