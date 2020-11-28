Central Community College aims to prepare nurses for COVID-19 front lines

In the simulation lab, Mueggenberg said, nursing students are placed in real-life scenarios with a mannequin that has a heartbeat, breathes and even talks. She said the mannequin could be dealing with COVID-19, cardiac arrest, or may be a pediatric patient, which exposes students to a variety of patient scenarios.

She said the nursing students also learn to care for real-life patients at CHI Health St. Francis.

“The hospitals have been very cooperative with us coming in and helping them,” Mueggenberg said. “We actually just finished a whole semester of clinicals where we actually got to work with the COVID patients up on the floors. You might have a patient who has pneumonia, tests negative for COVID and then comes back the next day and tests positive for COVID. So they get to see that firsthand.”

She said being able to be in a hospital, seeing nurses care for patients in the midst of the pandemic, opens the students’ eyes to how serious COVID-19 can be.

