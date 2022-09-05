Central Community College announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

Central Community College students’ studies have leaned towards local workforce needs as the school's enrollment grows, according to a CCC press release.

Central Community College’s students had increased interest in health, skilled technology, arts, sciences and business.

One category of courses in particular seems to reflect the Grand Island area's workforce needs.

For example, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor, healthcare practitioners, technical and support positions occupied the Grand Island area’s top two career groups projected to grow “faster than average.”

Specific health sciences pursuits that have grown in popularity at CCC include: dental hygiene, dental assisting, human services and medical assisting.

A variety of skilled technology courses also had enrollment increases: automotive, construction, diesel technology, heavy equipment operator, quality control, drafting and design technology, and welding.

Business courses, CCC notes, have gained enrollment for general studies and university transfer students.

Total enrollment at Central Community College had an uptick between semesters Fall 2021-2022, the college reports. This Fall CCC welcomed 6,209 students, compared to 6,056 at the onset of the Fall 2021 semester.

Numbers are calculated college-wide. The college has campuses in Grand Island, Hastings and Columbus, as well as learning centers in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington and Ord. Many students take courses from more than one campus or center. As a result, individual campus totals can vary, CCC points out in the release.

Breaking down the total by delivery, distance learning has proven popular with students. Among courses, nearly twice as many students (4,006) took part in learning from afar than did the number of on-campus students (2,203).

Matt Gotschall, CCC President, said in a statement: “We continue to see students appreciate the distance delivery options our faculty provide, while seeing strong growth in many skilled technology programs that require hands-on learning experiences.”