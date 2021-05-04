Central Community College commencements commencing … with adjustments

Central Community College’s spring 2021 commencement ceremonies are slated for this Friday and like many events in the coronavirus pandemic era, they will look a bit different.

The Grand Island and Hastings ceremonies will be held at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. Typically, the Hastings campus has its ceremony on-site, but social distancing considerations made Heartland Events Center a better option.

For these two ceremonies, the entire floor of the Heartland Events Center will be used to space attendees out. Capacity for the event center is set at 75%. While this won’t necessarily be an issue, CCC-Grand Island’s installment of commencement is exceptional; out of nearly 450 eligible students, roughly 190 will attend graduation.

“It’s the second highest number of commencement participants in 20 years,” said Grand Island Campus President Marcie Kemnitz.

The number of participants could seem counterintuitive because of the pandemic circumstances, but Kemnitz said preparations and policies are putting a lot of minds at ease.

