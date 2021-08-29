Central Community College displays students' sustainability efforts

There’s a pretty good chance the Nebraska State Fair is the only fair that can boast both a fungal mycelium canoe and an algae bioreactor.
Those and other creations of environmental ingenuity are on display under a modest canopy at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion, south of the Heartland Events Center, at the Nebraska State Fair. They are examples of ideas put together by Central Community College’s Students 4 Sustainability Club, headed by Ben Newton, CCC’s environmental sustainability director, and powered by passion.
Through a partnership between the Central Community College and the Nebraska State Fair, floating fungi and algae with extra purpose are on display for fairgoers curious about sustainability — or just curious.
Justin Simmons, an environmental science intern at CCC, explained, “We’ve created all these projects for sustainability and innovative projects that show how they can be used in everyday life.”
The algae bioreactor on display looks modest — by all appearances just upright tubes of water — but a lot is going on. Six types of algae are grown, each of which can produce sustainable resources like biofuel, fertilizer and food supplements. CCC students David Meyer and William Gordon put the idea into motion.
Fungus may not seem like much to get excited about, but the “Myconoe” — created by program participants Katy Ayers and William Gordon — isn’t just mushroom mariners. The canoe is made up of mycelium, which is the main body of a mushroom. It is forced into dormancy by the Nebraska sun, but take the boat for a float and soon it will grow colorful fungal bodies.
Newton said the sky is the limit for his students.
“The students can dream up any project about the environment or sustainability they are curious about,” he said. “At the beginning it was more simple projects. Some of our new projects are more complex or technical.”
Simmons created a bike generator for his project. He said opportunities like those at the college and the fair have bolstered his efforts.
“I’ve always been interested in sustainability. I wouldn’t have ever had the opportunity to do a project like this (without the college),” he said.
Projects are truly powered by passion, as participants receive no college credit, Newton said.
“It will eventually be part of a class. It will be offered in the spring,” he said. “The main idea of the class is to get more students involved in the club. We have a small group that is really engaged and passionate.”
Newton said learning experiences abound through the club’s activities, which extend beyond the fair and CCC’s campuses. Experiential learning give the students unique opportunities.
“The final end result is great, but I think the whole process of trial and error — from a really cool concept to finish — the project is very valuable,” he said.
Also valuable through Students 4 Sustainability are opportunities to network and continue education after a student’s CCC experience, Newton said.
“It’s not in a class, it’s something extra, but they get exposed to environmental or conservation organizations by having their projects displayed at the State Fair,” he said.
The display has been at the fair in some capacity for four years, Newton said.
“The ones that can be used multiple years we bring more than one year,” he said, including a hay bale earth wall. The two-foot wall is stuffed with hay inside chicken wire, finished with adobe plaster. The student project shows hay can be used as insulation’s sustainable alternative.
“It’s all students coming up with the ideas,” Newton said. “I just work with these students to make those projects a reality.”
Other projects taken on by Newton and his students include pollinator gardens on CCC campuses cared for by interns, and offering solar-powered bike sharing on three CCC campuses.
Simmons said CCC has given him an outlet, including projects at the fairgrounds.
“I’ve always been curious about trying to create my own thing, and I’ve never really had the opportunity to,” he said.
