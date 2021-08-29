Central Community College displays students' sustainability efforts

There’s a pretty good chance the Nebraska State Fair is the only fair that can boast both a fungal mycelium canoe and an algae bioreactor.

Those and other creations of environmental ingenuity are on display under a modest canopy at Kramer’s Sustainability Pavilion, south of the Heartland Events Center, at the Nebraska State Fair. They are examples of ideas put together by Central Community College’s Students 4 Sustainability Club, headed by Ben Newton, CCC’s environmental sustainability director, and powered by passion.

Through a partnership between the Central Community College and the Nebraska State Fair, floating fungi and algae with extra purpose are on display for fairgoers curious about sustainability — or just curious.

Justin Simmons, an environmental science intern at CCC, explained, “We’ve created all these projects for sustainability and innovative projects that show how they can be used in everyday life.”

The algae bioreactor on display looks modest — by all appearances just upright tubes of water — but a lot is going on. Six types of algae are grown, each of which can produce sustainable resources like biofuel, fertilizer and food supplements. CCC students David Meyer and William Gordon put the idea into motion.