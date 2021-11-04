Central Community College employee giving appeal exceeds expectations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Organizers tried some new challenges and activities this year, Rohan said, but employees are not required to contribute. “We tried a couple of different things this year. We did an early bird giving challenge. We also did challenge each of the campuses and centers to try and beat their prior participation level. That was kind of a new and unique thing, but at the end of the day, regardless of the challenges, through those challenges, our students are the ultimate winners.”

The 2021 campaign lasted from mid-August until Oct. 31, netting more than $87,000 from among Central Community College’s more than 600 full- and regular part-time employees. Last year’s total was $76,000.

Shattering 2020’s total despite being in the age of coronavirus is a testament to employees’ dedication to the college and, most importantly, students. “Central Community College is more than work for so many. I truly believe the support that our employees have shown through this appeal really showcases the pride and commitment we have across the college for our students and communities,” Rohan said.

Central Community College’s 2019-20 operating budget totaled $72,360,913 with 1.7% going toward student aid and 8.10% going toward student services, according to CCC’s 2020 Annual Report.