Central Community College employee giving appeal exceeds expectations

When the going gets tough, the tough get giving, as employees of Central Community College did in the annual Central Community College employee appeal.
Despite and because of hardships felt by so many, about 69% of the system’s employees contributed, the money goes toward student resources like scholarships, programs and classroom projects across the college’s 25-county region.
“It was one of the best participation years as far as percentage-wise across the college,” said Jessica Rohan, development director for Central Community College. “They’re giving their time and effort and talents to our students. We’re super honored that they’re choosing to support our students financially.
“For some, it’s supporting emergency funds for students,” Rohan said. “COVID had a great impact on a lot of our students and presented some challenges. It’s up to every individual donor. They can designate what they’d like to see their fund support.”
Rohan said while there was no clear “favorite” benefactor, things like the emergency student fund saw increases.
“I can’t say that we have a most popular one. We definitely saw an increase in funds supporting things like our Central for Students Success Fund, which is an emergency student fund, as well as our food and hygiene pantries on all the campuses. Those have been very popular, but I can’t say that they’ve been the most popular.”
Organizers tried some new challenges and activities this year, Rohan said, but employees are not required to contribute. “We tried a couple of different things this year. We did an early bird giving challenge. We also did challenge each of the campuses and centers to try and beat their prior participation level. That was kind of a new and unique thing, but at the end of the day, regardless of the challenges, through those challenges, our students are the ultimate winners.”
The 2021 campaign lasted from mid-August until Oct. 31, netting more than $87,000 from among Central Community College’s more than 600 full- and regular part-time employees. Last year’s total was $76,000.
Shattering 2020’s total despite being in the age of coronavirus is a testament to employees’ dedication to the college and, most importantly, students. “Central Community College is more than work for so many. I truly believe the support that our employees have shown through this appeal really showcases the pride and commitment we have across the college for our students and communities,” Rohan said.
Central Community College’s 2019-20 operating budget totaled $72,360,913 with 1.7% going toward student aid and 8.10% going toward student services, according to CCC’s 2020 Annual Report.
Student aid and student services aren’t the only benefactors of the employee appeal. Some funds can be earmarked for classroom projects, Rohan said. “Every donor has the opportunity to really direct the funds and something that they’re excited about.”
Rohan said the Foundation understands and appreciates the extra giving from employees. “This is an additional ask for them. We’re really honored that they’re choosing to step up for our students and help support them financially through this appeal.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.