Central Community College employees recognized for innovation

Ten Central Community College employees have received the League Excellence Award from The League for Innovation in the Community College.
Receiving the awards are:
Barb Beck of Grand Island, early childhood education instructor at the Grand Island Campus, for her work on the national early childhood initiatives and state early childhood grants and organizations.
Gene Friesen of Hastings, drafting and design technology instructor at the Hastings Campus, for his work from obtaining the first AMDT national grant to implementing the innovative steel printer as one of the first community colleges in the nation.
Brian McDermott of Hastings, college effectiveness and research director, for his leadership and innovation on multiple national reports as well as the Best for Vets applications, VFA implementation and most recently on the federal CARES funds.
Libby Paro of Grand Island, occupational therapy assistant instructor at the Grand Island Campus, for her efforts in enhancing CCC’s OTA program to date and sharing what she has learned with national OTA conference audiences.
Dr. Callie Watson of Plattsmouth, occupational therapy assistant program director at the Grand Island Campus, for her efforts in enhancing CCC’s OTA program to date and sharing what she has learned with national OTA conference audiences.
Vicki Kucera of Lawrence, financial aid services area director, for her work on the federal financial CARES grant aid and state workforce retraining aid as well as her participation in state and national financial aid organizations.
Karin Rieger of Columbus, associate dean of extended learning services at the Columbus Campus, for her involvement in national and statewide projects that include the National Endowment of the Humanities grant, Central Honors Institute and the Verizon grant.
Dan Davidchik of Columbus, process controls and instrumentation instructor at the Columbus Campus, for leading and implementing many national grants for CCC, including the newest National Science Foundation grant with South Central College.
Jared Pettit of Kearney, mechatronics instructor at the Kearney Center, for creating the Kearney mechatronics program, serving as a positive advocate in his role with the National Guard and helping with the new National Science Foundation grant.
Yunteng He of Kearney, chemistry instructor at the Kearney Center, for his innovative and nationally published methods for assessing student learning and sharing those methods with national and international audiences.
“It was a privilege to select these recipients for the League for Innovation in Community College’s League Excellence Award,” said College President Matt Gotschall, who nominated them for the award. “They have each demonstrated leadership and excellence in their programming, research, grants, teaching and/or support for students.”