Central Community College employees recognized for innovation

Vicki Kucera of Lawrence, financial aid services area director, for her work on the federal financial CARES grant aid and state workforce retraining aid as well as her participation in state and national financial aid organizations.

Karin Rieger of Columbus, associate dean of extended learning services at the Columbus Campus, for her involvement in national and statewide projects that include the National Endowment of the Humanities grant, Central Honors Institute and the Verizon grant.

Dan Davidchik of Columbus, process controls and instrumentation instructor at the Columbus Campus, for leading and implementing many national grants for CCC, including the newest National Science Foundation grant with South Central College.

Jared Pettit of Kearney, mechatronics instructor at the Kearney Center, for creating the Kearney mechatronics program, serving as a positive advocate in his role with the National Guard and helping with the new National Science Foundation grant.

Yunteng He of Kearney, chemistry instructor at the Kearney Center, for his innovative and nationally published methods for assessing student learning and sharing those methods with national and international audiences.

“It was a privilege to select these recipients for the League for Innovation in Community College’s League Excellence Award,” said College President Matt Gotschall, who nominated them for the award. “They have each demonstrated leadership and excellence in their programming, research, grants, teaching and/or support for students.”