 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Community College Foundation adds new member to board of directors
0 Comments
top story

Central Community College Foundation adds new member to board of directors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeanne Schieffer has been appointed to the Central Community College Foundation board of directors.

“We are excited to have Jeanne on the Central Community College Foundation board,” said Dean Moors, CCC Foundation executive director. “She is well-respected in the community and has the background and experience that will fit very well with the mission of Central Community College and the foundation.”

Schieffer most recently served as president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. Since stepping down as chamber president, Schieffer has been working as a communications consultant and a freelance copywriter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From 1995 to 2019, Schieffer was employed by Nebraska Public Power District, serving in a number of capacities within the corporate communications department.

CCC logo

“It’s an honor to be a member of the CCC Foundation board,” said Schieffer. “Central Community College is a tremendous asset for Nebraska. I am proud to represent an institution that is economical, professional and trade-focused, and accessible to so many students, whether they are pursuing a college degree or advancing their careers.”

Schieffer earned a bachelor of fine arts from the University of South Dakota and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She previously worked as an adjunct English instructor for CCC.

Schieffer serves on the Centro Hispano Board of Directors and is a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. She and her husband, Tim, are the parents of two adult daughters.

+1 
Jeanne Schieffer

Jeanne Schieffer
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts