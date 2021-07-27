Central Community College gets grant from Metallica to boost criminal justice program with scholarships

Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering said GIPD is no exception.

“We’ve always tried to recruit in all areas, all segments of our community, but sometimes that message is hard to get out — especially when your police department doesn’t look as much like the community as it needs to,” Duering said. “We think this opportunity will help with that.”

Recent CCC criminal justice graduate Francisco Ortega said having scholarships like MSI available is important to students, and will help break barriers.

“Sometimes (students) don’t even think they could get one,” Ortega said. “I had to search high and low to find scholarships.”

The majority — 75% — of the $100,000 awarded will go toward scholarships. David said MSI’s focus on community colleges is fitting.

“Community colleges get a lot of students who need help,” he said. “This will allow them not to have to worry as much about paying for books and tuition.”

The remaining 25% will be used for teaching tools, David said, including forensic investigation kits, field trips and creating a speakers’ bureau.