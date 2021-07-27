Central Community College gets grant from Metallica to boost criminal justice program with scholarships

Central Community College and Metallica Scholars Initiative are making beautiful music together — to the tune of $100,000.
The school is among an elite few schools nationwide awarded the grant, which is specifically given to community colleges. Central Community College is the only Nebraska recipient.
Michael David, CCC criminal justice instructor, said CCC could be even more unique compared to other recipients.
“We are — as far as I know — the only criminal justice program in the Metallica Scholars (Initiative),” he said.
Rock band Metallica’s bandmates have been ardent supporters of career and technical education. In a statement, Metallica band member and co-founder James Hetfield said, “As a touring entity we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path. From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety, logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible.”
Criminal justice students belonging to underrepresented groups will benefit most from the scholarships made possible by MSI. David said those earmarks reflect criminal justice hiring trends.
“It’s something they’re shooting for,” he said. “You want more females. You want more minorities ... you want to mirror your population.”
Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering said GIPD is no exception.
“We’ve always tried to recruit in all areas, all segments of our community, but sometimes that message is hard to get out — especially when your police department doesn’t look as much like the community as it needs to,” Duering said. “We think this opportunity will help with that.”
Recent CCC criminal justice graduate Francisco Ortega said having scholarships like MSI available is important to students, and will help break barriers.
“Sometimes (students) don’t even think they could get one,” Ortega said. “I had to search high and low to find scholarships.”
The majority — 75% — of the $100,000 awarded will go toward scholarships. David said MSI’s focus on community colleges is fitting.
“Community colleges get a lot of students who need help,” he said. “This will allow them not to have to worry as much about paying for books and tuition.”
The remaining 25% will be used for teaching tools, David said, including forensic investigation kits, field trips and creating a speakers’ bureau.
Central Community College’s criminal justice students will benefit, but so will the community, he said.
“This will allow us to provide more prospective employees to our local agencies,” David said.
Duering said, “We know that we have a very diverse community. We want to have a police department that mirrors that diversity. This scholarship will help that.”
The Metallica Scholars Initiative is funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and led by the American Association of Community Colleges.
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.