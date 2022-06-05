 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Central Community College-Hastings announces new campus president

Central Community College has appointed Christopher Waddles as CCC Hastings Campus president.

Waddle is no stranger to CCC. He has been with CCC since 2003, teaching history and political science at CCC’s Hastings campus.

Since 2011 he has been vice president of human resources.

The Sterling, Nebraska, native also has experience in serving primary and secondary education. Waddle served on the Nebraska State Education Board of Directors, had a seat on the Giltner Public Schools Board of Education for 11 years and oversaw Wheeler Central Public Schools’ busing contract.

Chris Waddles

Waddle has an associate of arts degree from Southeast Community college, a bachelor of science degree from Peru State College and a Juris Doctorate from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He was subsequently admitted to the Nebraska Bar.

As CCC-Hastings president, Waddle’s responsibilities include overall campus administration, along with the skilled and technical sciences division and business and entrepreneurship division.

“I am looking forward to getting back to the Hastings Campus and working directly with our faculty and staff who are doing the essential work of building a highly trained workforce in central Nebraska,” Waddle said.

Waddle is to begin his new position on the Hastings Campus June 25. His new role is contingent on CCC Board of Governors approval. That meeting is scheduled for June 16.

Waddle is taking the reins from Jerry Wallace, who recently stepped down to assume presidency at Danville Community College in Danville, Virginia in late June.

