Central Community College honored for stepping up during substitute teacher shortage

At a critical time in education, Central Community College saw a need to educate the educators.

Human Relations Awareness was developed by the school in response to the COVID-induced substitute teacher shortage, which still hangs on.

When the substitute teacher shortage reached its pinnacle, Nebraska Department of Education at some point reached out to CCC, asking if it could help with the effort to educate — and certify — more subs.

The state needed another school to offer a human relations training course — a requirement for anyone who holds an educator certificate or permit in Nebraska.

Abie Ott, CCC Faculty Resource Center director, said eventually the request reached the team who would create the course.

The faculty resource center responded quickly.

“We used information from (NDE) about the human relations training requirements, that particular rule for the state ,” Ott said. “We used that to develop an outline and sent that information to them. They approved the looks of the outline, and then wanted us to go ahead and continue with some basic development.”

After Human Relations Awareness was launched, there was still a bit of tinkering, based on student feedback, primarily.

“We’ve improved a few things here and there, but really, it’s remained pretty close to the same product as it was started,” Ott said.

The course, in some capacity, had been available at other Nebraska colleges and universities as a three-credit, semester-long course.

Central Community College recently received a national award for its version. The school is one of 32 winners of the 2021-22 Innovation of the Year Award given by the League for Innovation in the Community College.

When announcing the awards, LICC cited Ott, FRC director; Amy Mancini, CCC dean of academic education; Lauren Slaughter, CCC equity and compliance manager; and FRC instructional design consultants Elizabeth Anson, Danielle Schwinn and Tracy Watts, for creating and implementing the project.

Central Community College’s version is a two-week, one-credit online course. Since the course was first offered, more than 1,000 people have taken it, according to the college.

“The great majority are people who are willing to wanting or wanting to serve, but some are also new educators to the state of Nebraska, because we have that unique requirement for certification,” Ott said.

Those teachers might already be certified, or be administrators, in another state.

It’s not as prominent now, but early on, we had lots of other people who are involved in human services take the course,” Ott said. “Like law enforcement, nurses, and other people who maybe have an off day or two during the week.”

Human Relations Awareness is broken down into four areas of study. The first looks at the history of a pluralistic society, followed by a comprehensive look at bias. The third and fourth areas ask the questions, “How does this affect the students,” and “How do we foster a sensitive environment?”

“We ask students to kind of dig in and some people really do some great reflective work and writing and deserve some good feedback and encouragement. We get that takes time,” Ott said.

The course has touched many educators and students, Ott said. “I think you would find that most schools in our area have had someone who’s probably utilized the course.”

The reach goes beyond the Grand Island area, Ott added.

“We’ve had people all over. I had a student who was in Korea who had affiliation with the Kearney area. I think he was just visiting (Korea) and he was taking the course while he was there.”

To be sure, Ott said, the demand for the course isn’t as great right now, but it’s still there.

“Last summer was probably our peak, but we’re still running three sections of it. Those three sections are full, and with a little waitlist.

“When we started that very first run the need was so great. We had 50 students in each of our sections. That very first course had 150 students in it right off the bat,” Ott said.

There are many possibilities for the course, including adult learners and people in areas of human services besides teaching.

“We’ve had all kinds of age groups. I had a student who was in his 70s that took the class,” she said.

It must have made quite an impression. While she’s had feedback from other students, that particular one left a very special voicemail for her just a few days ago.

“He thanked me for teaching him more in two weeks than he had learned in the last 50 years,” Ott said. “I certainly saved that voicemail, but absolutely sad that I wasn’t able to answer that call. I am grateful to have the voicemail recorded. It’s one of those that need to be held on to.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

