Central Community College honors winter graduates

HASTINGS — Central Community College honored 345 graduate candidates during its 2022 winter commencement Friday, Dec. 9, at CCC-Hastings.

The candidates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Forty-three of the associate degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ALBION: *Victoriah J. Fangman, criminal justice, and Ashley N. Gutierrez, early childhood education

ALMA: Kayla A. Schouest, business technology

ALVO: Jill S. May, health information management services

AURORA: Kelsey M. Weakland, business administration

BELLWOOD: Edwin B. Alvarado-Hernandez, mechatronics

BLUE HILL: Shelby R. Walker, business administration

BREWSTER: Cory J. Guggenmos, electrical technology

BRIDGEPORT: *Wyatt Pankowski, welding technology

BURWELL: *McKenna M. Soncksen, media arts

CAIRO: Taryn Wright, early childhood education

CENTRAL CITY: MaKayla F. Ruff, criminal justice

COLUMBUS: Jessica Miranda, business technology; Joshua E. Perkins, criminal justice; *Rob W. Johnson, drafting and design technology; and *Brandon C. Beggs, Bryan Bernal and Nathan E. Whitaker, mechatronics

DAVID CITY: Leon R. Castillo, mechatronics

DONIPHAN: Riley M. Mason, drafting and design technology

ELM CREEK: *Richard L. Kennedy, advanced manufacturing design technology

ELWOOD: Crystal L. Byrns and Julie A. Leibhart, business administration

FAIRFIELD: Stephen M. Friend, media arts

FRIEND: *William W. Yokel Jr., business administration

GIBBON: William B. Walker, media arts

GLENVIL: Adam T. Ochsner, drafting and design technology

GRAND ISLAND: *Lyndsay M. Butterfield, Miranda Eastman, Annessa R. Heath, Eddy Quezada and Rocco Saldivar Jimenez, business administration; Marilyn S. Cruz Avila, Emily D. Sinner and Justin M. Slizoski, criminal justice; Wilmer L. Gonzalez, diesel technology; *Myesha S. Mora and *Alexander M. VanNatta, drafting and design technology; Fatima A. Amaya, energy technology; Jose M. Benavides, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Kelsey M. Dramse and Shant’e K. Schaller, human services; and Tre O. Brooks and Roberto D. Lindiman-Garcia, welding technology

GREENWOOD: Josie E. Tweton, hospitality management and culinary arts

HASTINGS: *Cooper A. Beahm and *Blake A. Davis, advanced manufacturing design technology; Grace E. Ballou, Malinda S. Brown, *Amanda N. Clark, Makayla N. Curry and Samantha J. Vess, business administration; Daniel Espinoza, construction technology; *Cassidy L. Montgomery, dental assisting; *Jackson T. Kinney, drafting and design technology; *Sylvia J. Estes, early childhood education; Magdalyn A. Eddy, hospitality management and culinary arts; Jazmin Perez, human services; and Ryan J. Nonneman, welding technology

INAVALE: *Berrick D. Hersh, agricultural sciences

JOHNSTON: Katrina F. Beel and Moriah Beel, agricultural sciences

KEARNEY: Matthew W. Johnson, agricultural sciences; Jaylee J. Davenport, *Jalisa M. Keeney and *Rebecca A. Larson, business administration; Madison K. Weaver, early childhood education; and *Lajos Kosa, information technology and systems

KENESAW: Carly D. Walker, business administration

LEXINGTON: Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia and Sandra S. Espitia, criminal justice, and Jessica Rico-Romero, early childhood education

LINCOLN: Thad Baldwin and *Rebecca A. Warren, business administration; Lori S. Goracke, business technology; Rebecca A. Darrah, Kris D. Decker and Lacey A. Schneider, health information management services; Shelby L. Maloley, human services; and *De’Nell R. Beard, quality technology

LINWOOD: *Lesvia K. Marroquin, business administration

LOUP CITY: *Mark L. Ryan, drafting and design technology

MCCOOK: Joel M. Carter, electrical technology

MINDEN: Angel A. Avila, business technology

MONROE: *Antoneea L. Urban, business technology

NORTH PLATTE: Jeremy Hill and Emilio A. Rivas, media arts

OMAHA: *Harrison Ottens, drafting and design technology, and Maria L. Campbell, health information management services

ORD: *Cailin M. Benda, business administration

PALMER: Kaitlyn R. Crawford, early childhood education, and Hailey H. Tibbetts, human services

PAPILLION: *Tessa C. West, early childhood education, and *Tyler Booth, heavy equipment operator technician

PHILLIPS: Ella M. McDonald, business administration

POLK: Tori G. Wacker, business technology

RED CLOUD: Tate W.K. Schriner, agricultural sciences, and *Kiara J. Uhrich, early childhood education

SCHUYLER: Yenny P. Delgado-Hernandez, Robert J. Fuentes and Alexis Valadez, business administration; Madison G. Brezina and Stefany Rocha, criminal justice; and Joel D. Alvarez Salazar and Ramiro J. Huerta, mechatronics

SCOTIA: *Jonathan L. Middendorf, advanced manufacturing design technology

SHELTON: *Collin S. Smyth, drafting and design technology

WAUNETA: Jennifer R. Harris, health information management services

YORK: *Kaylee M. McIlravy, early childhood education

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS: *Bobby Banning, business administration

PHILLIPSBURG, KAN.: Mikala L. Branstad, business administration

SPANISH FORT, ALA.: Ashlee A. Stevens, business administration

STOCKTON, KAN.: Brianna Y. Pulec, business technology

WICHITA, KAN.: Veronica Rodriguez, media arts

Associate of Arts Degree

BLUE HILL: Kaitlin M. Kumke

CENTRAL CITY: *Brittany L. Barton

COLUMBUS: Chelsea Acevedo, Courtney R. Aldrich, Ashley B. Cline, Madison Fricke, Ivan O.R. Lopez, Alexander J. Moseman and Libby J. Wurdeman

DAVID CITY: *Alli A. Hartman

GRAND ISLAND: Bradley A. Bennett, Julio E. Correal, Paloma Diaz Landa, Miranda Eastman, Moises A. Flores, Vanessa Gutierrez-Clemente, Jake Inthavongsa, Makayla M. Kjar, Damaris A. Lopez and Dayana Sifontes

HASTINGS: *Cintia G. De la Torre, Tamara L. Green, Justine B. Kober, Michelle L. Morales Garcia, Alyson B. Nicholson and Kerrie L. Oreskovich

KEARNEY: Abby S. Lopez Bran, Kyle T. O’Brien, Bailey L. Roeder and Hannah A. Stark

LINCOLN: Kaylee R. Mittelstadt, *Coralea Montague and *Holly L. Wilcox

MINDEN: Branden L. Danielson

SCHUYLER: Bianney Gaspar and Alexis Pacheco Ramirez

STANTON: Scott D. Ransen

ST. PAUL: *Dennis W. Jameson Jr.

WAYNE: Lauren A. Bailey

PHOENIX, ARIZ.: Michelle A. Gonzales

Associate of Science Degree

CENTRAL CITY: *Brittany L. Barton

COLUMBUS: Alma A. Franco-Sagastume, Luis E. Neave, Litzy D. Perez, Taylor J. Weverka and *Tiffany Wright

GRAND ISLAND: Vanessa Gutierrez-Clemente and Halewya Y. Lopez

HASTINGS: *Cintia G. De la Torre Navarrete, Gabriel A. Haynes and Justine B. Kober

KEARNEY: Trevor Beckenhauer, Vivian D. Hart, Baylee J. McAtee, Kyle T. O’Brien and Ethan J. Osborn

LINCOLN: *Holly L. Wilcox

NORTH PLATTE: *Blake A. Barner

OAKLAND: *Josephine M. Richards

OSCEOLA: Libby A. Scott

SCHUYLER: Melissa G. Gutierrez

INMAN, KAN.: Hali A. Eddy

ROCK SPRINGS, WYO.: Elizabeth L. Hamilton

Diploma

ASHTON: Georgia Meyer, business administration

AUBURN: Leticia A. Acosta, information technology and systems

AURORA: Bryan K. McIntosh, business administration, and Bailey Magnussen, media arts

BATTLE CREEK: Zachary D. Krier, information technology and systems

BELLWOOD: Wanda J. Sewell, business administration

BLUE HILL: Anthony J. Bauman, heavy equipment operator technician

BRAINARD: Joshua L. Malina, business administration, and Kolby T. Baer, heavy equipment operator technician

CAIRO: Tanya Espinoza, business administration

CAMPBELL: Danielle E. Newton, business administration

CENTRAL CITY: Connor E.L. Lovejoy, diesel technology

CHAPMAN: Shane T. Seim Jr., advanced manufacturing design technology

CHESTER: Sequoia J. Heinrichs, early childhood education

CLAY CENTER: Rebecca A. Blome, business administration; Santiago Sinohui, construction technology; and Michael L. King, hospitality management and culinary arts

COLUMBUS: Leslie L. Benitez, Reed N. Blaser, Trevor P. Blevins, Eva Colima, Esmeralda Espino Arevalo, Trenton R. Hamling, Kienan Prorok and Mariah C. Zamora, business administration; Elizabeth C. Hoppe, early childhood education; Brandon L. Berger, information technology and systems; Kaylie E. Bachmann, Gabriel Figueroa and Xsander M. Garcia, mechatronics; and Nicole C. George, quality technology

DANBURY: Cody D. Hardy, diesel technology

DAVID CITY: Natelya R. Gibbs-Buehler and Rachael R. Janak, business administration; Bryanna L. McAuley, early childhood education; and William L. Eller, mechatronics

DONIPHAN: Trevor J. Plautz and Kaylie M. Smith, business administration, and Paige M. Keezer, health information management services

EDGAR: Hunter D. Cox, welding technology

ELM CREEK: Maximiliano F. Serrano, drafting and design technology

EUSTIS: Chloe R. Maurer, agricultural sciences

EWING: Ashley R. Cole, health information management services

FRANKLIN: Jessica M. Layton, business administration

FULLERTON: Luke M. Foland, agricultural sciences, and James P. Owens, media arts

GENEVA: Kristina J. Smith, business administration

GILTNER: Seth A. Thramer, media arts

GOTHENBURG: Angela D. Sattler, health information management services

GRAFTON: Anna M. Pedersen, health information management services

GRAND ISLAND: Kern Saleena, agricultural sciences; Randy Ferrufino, automotive technology; Jayda L. Andersen, Carrie L. Bauman, Ashyia L. Captain, Cameron P. Empfield, Skarleth C. Hernandez-Monterola, Ivan E. Paiz, Eric N. Prall, Dax C. Sekutera and Amanda S. Sonder, business administration; Jakob D. Koch, construction technology; Jarrett A. Astudillo, Genesis J. Dominguez and Jordan T. Orcutt, criminal justice; Brittanee L.A. McAlister and Shellie L. Stout, early childhood education; Kelwin G. Aguilar, electrical technology; Oscar Gonzalez, energy technology; Adriana A. Alvarez, environmental health and safety; Taylor L. Henderson, hospitality management and culinary arts; Kevin Deleon, human services; Bryan J. Gomez Cabrera, Nathan M. Kerr, Jacob A. McGowen, Uriel Serrano and Savanna C. Wilcox, information technology and systems; Marcos L. Perez, mechatronics; Jesus A. Galaviz and Colleen C. Gallion, media arts; and Christopher Ramirez and Ron Sawyer, welding technology

GREELEY: Jackson J. Pedersen, information technology and systems

HASTINGS: Hunter M. Krueger, advanced manufacturing design technology; Steven A. Ruano-Alvarez and Hayden A. Scott, automotive technology; Konner D. Alejandro, Brian J. Collicott, Mayce M. Cooper, Abigail J. Cully and Amanda M. Lovewell, business administration; Kaden Doerr and Michael E. Lopez Vargas, criminal justice; Adam R. Block, Neal R. Sheppard and Derek R. Specht, drafting and design technology; Tina M. Park, hospitality management and culinary arts; Crystal M. Maser, human services; Nathan D. Burns, information technology and systems; Bryan Gama, media arts; and Brayden T. Lockling and Samuel J. Rother, welding technology

HAZARD: Devin D. Fisher, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

HENDERSON: Heather M. Nunnenkamp, early childhood education, and Jason B. Wilcox, information technology and systems

HOLDREGE: Cassie L. Fulmer, Aubri D. Myers and Hannah M. Schroder, business administration, and Faith V. Anderson, human services

IMPERIAL: Brit L. Gockley, business administration, and Brandon R. Mintling, diesel technology

INAVALE: Taylor L. Scheuneman, business administration

JUNIATA: Daniel R. Rishel, diesel technology, and Ravenlyn R. Cooper, media arts

KEARNEY: Timothy B. Suntken, advanced manufacturing design technology; Joseph T. Gihon and Aaron C. Hiemke, business administration; Emma M. Skiles and Hunter J. Steinbach, criminal justice; Dillon C.M. Ahrens, diesel technology; Yaritza Almanza-Yepez, early childhood education; Clay D. Gilg and Alissa A. Kidd, electrical technology; Kennedy Berke, human services; Bani Christine, information technology and systems; and Trevor M. Isaac and Hunter D. Pokorney, media arts

LEXINGTON: Andrea Estrada, automotive technology; Erick Perez Lopez, construction technology; Evelin P. Ortega and Brandon Perez Cardiel, criminal justice; Rosa M. Muniz, early childhood education; Freddy J. Benitez, Carlos J. Ceja Solache, Enrique Flores and Axel G. Pinedo Ochoa, electrical technology; Miguel A. De La Torre, information technology and systems; and Christian H. Bran-Lopez, welding technology

LINCOLN: Paige E. Morrow, business administration; Tonya M. Wagner and Andrew M. Miller, information technology and systems; and Otilia M. Titus, information technology and systems

LITCHFIELD: Derik D. Linden, diesel technology

MEAD: Hunter J. Pickworth, agricultural sciences

MINDEN: Kayla N. Anderson, business administration, and Madisin M. Rosenberg, criminal justice

MONROE: Robyn R. Yosten, business administration

MORRILL: Bryce D. Seier, diesel technology

NELSON: Coby A.J. Ward, hospitality management and culinary arts, and Conner P. Dugan-Cannaday, welding technology

NORTH PLATTE: Korin R. Sides, business administration

ORD: Brandi K. Pena, criminal justice

OSCEOLA: Trevor C. Boruch, agricultural sciences

OVERTON: Cody A. Shubert, automotive technology

PLATTE CENTER: Alison D. Loseke, business administration

PLEASANTON: Luke A. Dobish, diesel technology

RAVENNA: Keely A. Butcher, health information management services

SCHUYLER: Kimberly M. Parsons, early childhood education; Noe A. Rodriguez and Edith Zacarias, mechatronics; and Marco DeArcos Jr. and Victor M. Lozano Jr., welding technology

SHELTON: Emily A. Burr, business administration, and Michelle R. Lauber, early childhood education

ST. HELENA: Nathan S. Schmidt, heavy equipment operator technician

ST. PAUL: Dawn E. Kreider, business administration

STROMSBURG: Garrett L. Miller, welding technology

SUMNER: Aaron R. Hernandez, automotive technology

SUPERIOR: Robert M. Brockhaus, automotive technology; Chelsea L. Kramp, business administration; and Angelica M. Hermosillo, early childhood education

TAYLOR: Jack D. Simpson, media arts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.: Justice J. Silver, information technology and systems

BEND, ORE.: Emma R. Lees, criminal justice

PHILLIPSBURG, KAN.: Andrew R. Meitl, advanced manufacturing design technology