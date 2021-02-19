Central Community College hosts ribbon- cutting for renovated Hamilton Building

“When this project was moving forward, we were talking to businesses and they gave us (information on) where the industry is moving and what kind of equipment they (students) would need,” Wallace said. “We wanted to make sure we replicated the workforce as much as possible. It doesn’t help our students if we have outdated equipment and things of that nature. So we have actually welcomed manufacturers and welding companies to come on campus to improve our students.”

CCC-Hastings student Justin Slawnyk of Utica said it is “awesome” to learn in the new Hamilton Building as the machines have been updated. He likes that CCC has partnered with area industries because once he enters the workforce, “it is basically like you are still in school.”

Dylan Vodicka of Geneva agreed.

“The machines are just a lot more updated,” Vodicka said. “They have a lot more settings compared to before. It is a lot more specific to what we are trying to do.”

In addition to advanced manufacturing design technology and welding technology, Wallace said the Hamilton Building will be used for continuing education programs.