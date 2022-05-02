Central Community College house hits the market, shows off construction student's talents

HASTINGS — Nestled in a spot in north Hastings is the house that a Central Community College team built.

Students from the Hastings and Grand Island campuses came together to build the house off campus at 3121 W. Laux — a first since the school’s house project began.

In the past the program has built ranch style houses to be moved from the campus worksite.

“We’ve had lots of learning curves with it being off campus, but it’s also provided opportunities for our students to take on different aspects of a home that maybe you don’t get to see or do with it, just staying on campus,” said Alison Feeney, CCC associate dean of skilled and technical sciences.

Students from the Grand Island campus contributed to the electrical work, joining the students at the Hastings campus in October.

Students in CCC’s electrical program will do every step of the process, from establishing full electricity, testing the outlets and installing elements like light fixtures and chandeliers.

The rest of the work is done exclusively by students from the CCC-Hastings campus, with a few subcontractors hired to do things like plumbing and mudding.

Jake Koch, a first-year CCC-Hastings student from Grand Island, chose the campus because of the construction program. The teamwork among Hastings and Grand Island campus students was seamless, he said.

“We really built a bond. I can really say I trust any of these guys with construction work now,” he said.

Instructors and administrators worked as a team, too, to ensure the townhome was completed by Feeney’s May 1 due date.

“We know that when we are hitting that point of the home, and also the curriculum,” Feeney said. “The instructors between (Hastings), myself and the electrical program up on the Grand Island campus, know we’re going to be ready for phase one or phase two. Students and instructors be ready to come in next week … ”

Contributing electrical instructors from the Grand Island campus are brothers Alex Keele and Tim Hromadka. The two are relatively new to the endeavor, but Feeney said they have stepped up to the challenge.

The professionals share with their students next steps in planning and have that teaching component going on the whole entire time. That’s hard work. They have done an amazing job to be able to step right in to pick up and finish the home and meet the deadlines.”

The project has taken two years to complete. And today (May 2), it will be officially up for sale, with the help of a Realtor.

Making a profit isn’t the biggest goal, Feeney said. Rather, it’s to make enough money to sustain the next project.

“Construction materials and supplies have skyrocketed, especially over the last eight to 10 months. If we’re able to cover our costs and make a little bit of money, that’s OK. But in the end, we are just trying to create a project and create the curriculum for the house for our students, essentially.”

The curriculum includes nearly every step of the process (CCC doesn’t have a plumbing program). There is cabinet making, blueprint design, computer applications and other skills and elements involved in building a home.

“There are about three or four classes that are specific just to that. All the curriculum is based around something that you could do to build a home,” Feeney said.

Koch, age 18, said having the project done almost entirely by students has been a benefit.

“I’ve worked two separate construction jobs,” he said. “I’ve also worked on the Habitat house in Grand Island. Being able to actually build a house from start to end to be sold, instead of just doing siding, or building cabinets was just a different experience for me.”

With this experience Koch and his student-coworkers have learned more than just technical skills.

“This needs to be perfect. Noticing all the imperfections and all the tiny little things that you wouldn’t notice from a bare eye. But learning that construction … ”

He trailed off, the future land surveyor ruminating on his and his classmates’ completed project.

“I have a lot of pride in this house.”

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

