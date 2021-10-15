Central Community College offers area high school students welding shot

Willmes said he originally enrolled in school for automotive technology.

“As soon as I walked into the welding lab, I’m in love with the program because it opened my eyes to so many different facets that I didn’t have the opportunity to see in the past,” he said. “With this program, students get to work with so many different things that nobody’s going to teach that in high school.”

Northwest junior Peyton Classen is one high school student doing classwork at CCC’s welding lab. “This is a great welding program for high school kids that are wanting to go into a welding career after high school, or just to get a head start on what they want to do for welding and college experience,” he said.

Opportunities that do not necessarily result in course credits exist as well. The college’s welding lab has helped students prepare for competitions – and even hosted them. Wood River Rural Schools sent some of their high school students to CCC’s Grand Island campus for practice, Willmes said. “Wood River came over for a few days. They were doing some competitions and they wanted to work on particular thing. We were able to spend the time with them.”