Central Community College offers area high school students welding shot

Sparks are flying between high schools and Central Community College’s Grand Island campus welding lab.
Welding is among 12 areas of focus with Career Pathways, but welding has forged connections unique from the rest.
“It’s one of the best kept secrets in Grand Island, to be honest,” said CCC welding instructor John Willmes. “The dollars that the college is spent on putting equipment in here, and letting students work with all the different things that we have ...”
On Thursday Northwest High School students were occupying the welding booths and testing themselves on CCC’s state-of-the-art welding simulator.
It’s a much different scenario than when Willmes was in school, he said.
“When I first started welding, I only thought there was only two types of welding ... it really opens up your whole eyes, just to walk into the lab and see all the different equipment and processes we have. We’re really excited about some new options that we’re bringing into the lab also with new equipment. So it really is trying to match what industry has got.”
Career Pathways is a forward-thinking program partnering high school students’ areas of interest with college-level coursework. There are opportunities to earn both high school and college credit. Grand Island Senior High’s Career Academies are closely linked to CCC resources.
Northwest and GISH aren’t the only schools taking advantage of CCC’s welding program accessibility. Heartland Lutheran High School guidance counselor Tami Johnson said she’s has seen plenty of success stories at Heartland stemming from CCC welding. “My students have enjoyed their experience with CCC while in high school.”
Welding students are no exception, she said. “Past students have learned and practiced a skill set and apprenticed with (area companies). Those same students currently are employed or were employed by these same companies.”
“I would guess that opportunities are out there for my students to weld but it is less likely to happen,” she surmised. “Studying and working under the guidance of instructors at CCC has facilitated better success.”
Central Community College welding instructor Michael Snell said as a high school student, he didn’t have opportunities like these.
“In high school sometimes you don’t know what you want to be. I was one of those,” Snell said. “You got out of high school back then and there wasn’t really an avenue for a job. I was probably around 22 before I actually got into welding. It would have saved me a few years.”
“This gives you an opportunity, right when you get out of high school, or even in high school, to have a good job, and, and some kind of direction in life. Even if you don’t want to be a welder forever, at least you can use that to get to where you want to go.”
Willmes said he originally enrolled in school for automotive technology.
“As soon as I walked into the welding lab, I’m in love with the program because it opened my eyes to so many different facets that I didn’t have the opportunity to see in the past,” he said. “With this program, students get to work with so many different things that nobody’s going to teach that in high school.”
Northwest junior Peyton Classen is one high school student doing classwork at CCC’s welding lab. “This is a great welding program for high school kids that are wanting to go into a welding career after high school, or just to get a head start on what they want to do for welding and college experience,” he said.
Opportunities that do not necessarily result in course credits exist as well. The college’s welding lab has helped students prepare for competitions – and even hosted them. Wood River Rural Schools sent some of their high school students to CCC’s Grand Island campus for practice, Willmes said. “Wood River came over for a few days. They were doing some competitions and they wanted to work on particular thing. We were able to spend the time with them.”
Getting high school students in the lab potentially strengthens the community’s workforce – and connections, Willmes said. “We’re appreciative of all the companies that are working with our students as part-time employees. Once they get out of class, they can go and work a few hours, and then come back and start the next day. That’s been a fantastic thing. They just don’t steal our students, and our students have the ability to learn so many different facets of welding.”
Johnson said she appreciates seeing community partnerships put into action. “It is so encouraging that schools and businesses are working together. I’ve been teaching for a long time and it is always discussed but not acted on much ... it seems now that much of that talk is turning into action.”
There are plenty of businesses to get in on the action. The list of Grand Island manufacturing companies listed on the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s website number in the dozens. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there are 295 fabricated metal product establishments in the state.
Snell said, “Manufacturing is the backbone of the world. There are just so many different avenues to go with manufacturing, whether you’re going to be a welder, or start off as a welder, and then possibly move into something else. There are just so many different avenues to take.”
