Central Community College offers substitute teacher course

As a result, Hughes said, she decided to “bite the bullet” and fulfill the requirements to obtain a local substitute teaching certificate and be a substitute teacher. She enrolled in CCC’s online human relations awareness course.

Hughes said that as of Thursday afternoon, she is only about one-fourth of the way through the coursework. She said she likes the format of the class as it is self-paced, but allows for discussion with her classmates.

“We have group chats going on and we will have to read an article and comment about it,” Hughes said. “Then, there is a lot of discussion on that, so somebody can read your comment and write some questions to you. Even though we are not meeting in person at any point, we have had some dialogue between members of the class and that is cool.”

While she initially thought the class would be more about how to handle a classroom, Hughes said the course has focused on topics such as cultural awareness and bias, which she said will be beneficial.

“This year, you hear a lot about the racial tensions and issues. It has been good to hear about what implicit bias and racism are,” she said. “We all know overt racism, but how do things happen that maybe you don’t even realize are happening.