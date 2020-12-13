Central Community College offers substitute teacher course

Central Community College hopes to address the need for substitute teachers in central Nebraska schools by offering a new course.
Abie Ott, CCC director of educational planning, said the college is offering an online, one-credit human relations awareness course through Dec. 18. The class meets the requirements for local substitute certificates in Nebraska, she said.
For students to receive local substitute teaching certificates, Ott said, they must have completed 60 semester hours of college coursework — including a professional education course — have completed a human relations training course and have written request from the local superintendent for issuance of the certificate for a specific school district.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education, the individual also must complete an application and pay a fee in the Nebraska TEACH system at online.nedoe.org.
“There are no required class meetings, but there are a couple deadlines and things within the two weeks,” Ott said of the CCC human relations awareness course.
“It is comprised of four different modules that cover the concepts of a pluralistic society, understanding bias, and human relations and the student experience. Then, we talk about how to foster a sensitive learning environment. It aligns with the Nebraska Department of Education’s human relations core competencies.”
Pandemic takes a toll
Ott said CCC always tries to respond to community needs, which is why the institution decided to offer the human relations awareness course for the first time. She said Nebraska school districts currently have a need for substitute teachers, especially now with the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a survey from the Nebraska State Education Association released last month, only about a third of substitute teachers surveyed said they planned to substitute teach during the 2020-21 school year. Of those surveyed, 21% said they would not substitute teach this year, while 46% were not sure.
“That is a huge hit,” Ott said. “The need for substitute teachers is great and the pool is small. If kids are in school, then that means parents can keep working and we keep things going.”
As of Wednesday, Ott said there are three sections of the human relations awareness course with “just over” 150 total students enrolled.
“We have found that many students in this class are already paraeducators in our schools,” she said. “So, getting their local substitute permit will allow them to cover classes without interruption from what students may perceive as an ‘outsider’ when the full-time teacher is away.”
Ott said that considering the shortage of substitute teachers, it is assuring to her that there are a number of people interested in the human relations awareness course.
“We know that not all of the students are from right here in the Grand Island area,” she said. “We have students from all over.”
Course beneficial to budding substitute teachers
Sara Sutherland of Aurora said she always has been interested in substitute teaching. With the pandemic causing an increased demand for substitute teachers, she said she decided to go through the process of obtaining a local substitute certificate “to help our local school district keep our kids in school.”
“After reviewing a few of the other human relations courses offered by other institutions, CCC had the best offering with the most ideal dates to fit what I needed,” Sutherland said.
Sutherland said her takeaway from the online course so far is that human relations are “a complex topic.”
“As individuals, it is important for us to take self responsibility to be willing to notice each other uniquenesses, strive to try to understand each other whether we agree or not, and choose acceptance and kindness,” she said.
The most intriguing topic Sutherland said she has learned about in the course is culture.
“I have learned a lot more about it through the coursework,” she said. “It is not something that is always a national (thing) and there are subcultures even within small geographies that are interesting to learn about.”
Sutherland said she feels the human relations awareness course will be helpful to her as a substitute teacher.
“It is discussing topics to not only learn about, but has also opened my mind to thinking about how it is all impacting our society,” she said. “There is an awareness that comes from knowledge, and with a better understanding of the fundamentals of human relations. This will be beneficial to my time in the classroom because I will think about each student uniquenesses and how that can impact how they learn to make me a more effective teacher.”
As a member of the Seward Public Schools Board of Education, Jana Hughes said she knows the current issues with getting substitute teachers. She said when she examined the district’s substitute teacher list, she noticed that most of them were older individuals and/or retired teachers who were choosing not to substitute teach this school year.
“I knew that at some point, we would get in a pinch,” Hughes said. “I was thinking about it (substitute teaching) and I talked to the vice principal at the high school and found out what I had to do about it. She said you only have to have 60 college hours, which is not a problem. I didn’t act on it at the beginning of the school year, then it got to the point at our high school where we were struggling. We were having to take teachers during their break times to cover other people’s classes.”
As a result, Hughes said, she decided to “bite the bullet” and fulfill the requirements to obtain a local substitute teaching certificate and be a substitute teacher. She enrolled in CCC’s online human relations awareness course.
Hughes said that as of Thursday afternoon, she is only about one-fourth of the way through the coursework. She said she likes the format of the class as it is self-paced, but allows for discussion with her classmates.
“We have group chats going on and we will have to read an article and comment about it,” Hughes said. “Then, there is a lot of discussion on that, so somebody can read your comment and write some questions to you. Even though we are not meeting in person at any point, we have had some dialogue between members of the class and that is cool.”
While she initially thought the class would be more about how to handle a classroom, Hughes said the course has focused on topics such as cultural awareness and bias, which she said will be beneficial.
“This year, you hear a lot about the racial tensions and issues. It has been good to hear about what implicit bias and racism are,” she said. “We all know overt racism, but how do things happen that maybe you don’t even realize are happening.
“I think any of that awareness will be good if I am in a classroom. It might change how I approach kids and how my cultural glasses might be making me prejudge someone else. We all have stories and we all need to recognize each other for who we are and appreciate that.”
Administrators say course will help
In a CCC news release, Mike Dulaney, executive director of the Nebraska Council of School Administrators, said CCC offering the human relations awareness course “could not come at a more critical moment.”
“We routinely hear from our members throughout Nebraska that substitute teachers are in short supply,” he said. “CCC has provided another avenue to help our members and potential substitute teachers fill a great need.”
Grand Island school administrators said the course offering is a positive to helping them fill their substitute teacher pool.
Wayne Stelk, director of human resources for Grand Island Public Schools, said people call the district inquiring how to obtain a local substitute teaching certificate. When they are told the requirements and realize they have to have human relations training, it becomes “a bit of an obstacle” for them.
“They will say, ‘Oh, it means I have to go enroll in a course, pay tuition and I’ve got to take a one-semester class,’” he said. “All of a sudden, they see something that is going to be three or four months down the road. Usually, when people are looking at considering an opportunity such as that, they want work now or fairly quickly.”
Stelk said CCC’s course offering is “absolutely a positive thing” in that it helps fill a need and that people can complete the requirements for the local substitute teaching certificate in less than a semester.
“It just makes that local substitute certificate more obtainable for some folks,” he said. “Since they can get it more quickly, hopefully they will follow through with it.”
Sharon Placke, business manager for Northwest Public Schools, said that often when people want to substitute teach, they will have 60 credit hours of college coursework but are missing the human relations course requirement. She said the CCC course allows them to fulfill this requirement.
“I think it is good that people can sign up (for) and take this course,” Placke said. “They condensed it and you can do it online, so it really provides the opportunity for a lot of people to pursue that local substitute teaching certificate.”
Stelk said the current demand for substitute teachers is greater than the supply, so the CCC course helps open the door for more people to obtain a local substitute certificate to help GIPS meet its demands.
“This semester, on almost a daily basis, we had at least a small number, up to double-digit numbers of unfilled substitute vacancies,” he said. “So, if we can get an extra five, 10, 15 or 20 substitutes in the pool, we have a better chance of achieving that 100% fill rate.”
Placke said Northwest always can use substitute teachers.
Course will be offered again
Ott said CCC hopes to offer this course again to help meet the demand.
“We will have more opportunities after the new year,” she said. “This is a two-week course, so I suppose that as long as there is a need, it will be offered. There is always a need for substitute teachers, so I cannot imagine it going away completely.”
The cost of the one-credit course is $107. Those interested in enrolling must first create an account at cccneb.edu/apply. After completing the application for admission, students should register for the course by calling 308-398-7412.
“CCC’s current offering of a fully online, condensed — yet rigorous — human relations course at an affordable cost provides opportunity for our community members to make a positive difference in schools,” Ott said.
“This type of course has always been a requirement in Nebraska for those who are seeking to be substitute teachers, but the human relations course redevelopment and offering is timely and needed now more than ever. I am proud to have been a part of it and to be a part of CCC’s response to helping meet our communities’ needs.”
