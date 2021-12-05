 Skip to main content
Central Community College plans inaugural winter graduation
Central Community College plans inaugural winter graduation

CCC GI graduation

A Central Community College-Grand Island student waits to receive a diploma Friday while sharing a special family milestone at the Heartland Events Center.

 Scott Miller CCC Communications

After years of being part of May commencement, if they so chose, midyear Central Community College graduates will have a ceremony of their own.

In the past, December graduates celebrated with informal receptions, then had the option to participate in spring commencement.

Dec. 10, will mark the first formal commencement ceremony for midyear graduates. All campuses’ graduates – Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings – will have a condensed ceremony dedicated to their accomplishment.

College administrators elected to have the single formal commencement for winter graduates. Scott Miller, Central Community College senior director of college communications, said, “They want to give (midyear graduates) the opportunity to have a formal ceremony of their own.”

Miller said there are 337 students eligible to graduate in December. So far about 90 have signed up for the ceremony, he said.

Chandra Anderson will be the December commencement speaker. A 2009 graduate of CCC’s Kearney center and recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award for Central Community College, Anderson has had a successful career in health care. She is the chief nursing and quality officer at the Cozad Community Health System.

Miller said that the school is incorporating different graduation traditions from each campus. Columbus campus’s select choir, Spectrum, will perform the national anthem and another selection. Grand Island Senior High ROTC color guard will present the colors. The presidents from each campus, along with CCC President Matt Gotschall, will offer remarks at the ceremony.

Central Community College winter commencement will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island.

To watch the ceremony live from a computer or mobile device, go to https://www.cccneb.edu/graduation

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

Reporter

