Central Community College sees increase in fall enrollment numbers

Students are arriving on Central Community College’s campuses with zeal, if Fall 2021 enrollment figures are any indication.
College-wide, 6,056 students have enrolled, up from 5,695 students Fall 2020.
Pandemic-provoked uncertainty looming larger a year ago, CCC president Matt Gotschall said the atmosphere of fall 2020 is making fall semester 2021 even sweeter.
“We are very excited to have everything bouncing back from last year,” Gotschall said. “I’m optimistic. I think even though we had in-person classes last year, we have more students wanting that experience. I think that’s driven our numbers this year.”
Total enrollment includes both on-campus and distance learning students at CCC’s Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses, and centers in Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington. Gotschall said there is an air of renewed enthusiasm following 2020.
“It’s so positive to see people in the hallways and people in the classroom,” he said. Still, Gotschall said the enthusiasm is tempered with a sense of caution.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, but there are still a lot more people wanting a classroom experience,” he said.
Ron Christensen, CCC Academic Success Center director, said his department has been looking forward to having more in-person students.
“It really is nice to have that presence back on campus. We do a lot of interaction with the students to let them know what services are available,” he said. “Overall, as a center, we are thrilled to have students back on campus.”
A virtual classroom experience has also remained popular following a year of heavy use, tallying higher enrollment than in-person coursework. Of the 6,056 student total, 2,306 are on-campus students and 3,750 are distance learning students. Gotschall said having both options make CCC an attractive avenue for furthering one’s education.
“We continue to see students engaging in on-campus classes while also appreciating the flexibility provided by our virtual, hybrid and distance learning offerings,” Gotschall said.
Christensen said remaining virtual learning opportunities remaining from last year are likely contributing to increased enrollment. “We switched our delivery methods and we found a demographic that maybe we didn’t know was as big as it was.”
Additionally, the school’s “early college” program continues to grow, according to the school. The effort, which helps high school students get a leg-up on college coursework, comes via a partnership with over 80 area high schools.
Oftentimes there are trends in how many are enrolled in a given area of study. Fall 2021 is not one of those times. According to the college, enrollment is up across disciplines. Gotschall indicated that is not necessarily typical.
“Sometimes we see increases in certain areas. It’s refreshing to see it’s all across the board this year,” he said.
Gotschall attributed the evenly-spread program enrollment to the area’s economic status.
“It reflects positively on our local economy. It’s not just one sector of our economy hiring people, it’s every sector,” he said.
In health sciences courses, health information management systems, nursing, paramedicine and pharmacy technician have more students.
Skilled and technical sciences courses are also seeing increased enrollment. This includes electrical technology, energy technology, environmental health and safety, heavy equipment operator technology, HVAC and mechatronics.
Business and academic transfer courses have increased in enrollment as well. Accounting, criminal justice, entrepreneurship and media arts are seeing increases as are academic transfer courses like education, English, math, physical education and speech.
Coupled with increased enrollment will likely be a greater number of graduates, Gotschall said. “I predict we’ll have some greater graduation numbers.”
While increased enrollment is encouraging, Gotschall said it’s follow-through that really matters. “It comes down to completing the program — not just bringing them through the doors, but seeing them walk across the stage.”
