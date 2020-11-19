Central Community College students raise funds to donate two tricycles to Bikes and Trykes

Sally Sazama, treasurer of Bikes and Trykes, said the goal of the nonprofit is to provide therapeutic bicycles and tricycles for children and adults in central Nebraska. She said they serve people from Gothenburg to York, and from the South Dakota border south to Kansas.

The organization is based out of Children’s Rehab Center in Grand Island.

Sazama said the tricycles will be given to two young boys, one from Broken Bow and the other originally from Grand Island but living in Omaha. She said the donated tricycles will benefit the two families as insurance typically does not cover the costs of a tricycle.

“For these kids who ride these bikes, it improves their balance and mobility and gives them a lot more core strength,” Sazama said. “Each bike is designed based on the rider’s ability. Some of them are hand-driven, others are foot-driven and some are both. Some come with rear steer assistance.”

Refior said she and her fellow group members are happy that they were able to donate the two tricycles to Bikes and Trykes.

“I love it,” she said. “It is such a satisfactory feeling to be able to pass on these bikes and help kids that I have never met. But, I know it will allow them to have a better childhood.”

Refior said once the tricycles were delivered, group members had to assemble them. Due to COVID-19, the organization decided not give the tricycles to the families at Wednesday’s ceremony. She said they plan to deliver both tricycles later this week.

