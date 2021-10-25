 Skip to main content
Central Community College to host free seminar on family home care
Central Community College will offer a free informational seminar, “Opening A Family Child Care Home Business,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at its locations in Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney and Ord. It also will be available online.

Topics will include testimonials from current home providers, the benefits of family home care, and resources in Nebraska.

The seminar will be in the North Education Center, Room 904, at the Columbus Campus; Room 103 at the Grand Island Campus; the Dawson Building, Room 306, at the Hastings Campus; and Room 310 at the Kearney Center. Signs will be posted at the Ord Learning Center.

For more information, contact Barb Beck at 308-398-7476 or bbeck@cccneb.edu. To register, contact the CCC extended learning services office at 308-398-7441 or elsgi@cccneb.edu.

The seminar is sponsored by the Hall County Community Collaborative, Communities for Kids-Nebraska Children, Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative, Nebraska Early Learning Connection and CCC.

