 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Community College to offer course for would-be substitute teachers
0 comments

Central Community College to offer course for would-be substitute teachers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Central Community College will offer a two-week course designed to fulfill a necessary requirement for individuals seeking a local substitute teaching certificate.

Human Relations Awareness will be taught online Dec. 7-18 and the class is self-paced. The cost of the one-credit course is $107.

Some of the concepts covered will include understanding the values and lifestyles of various cultures, dehumanizing bias, and understanding of and respect for human dignity and individual rights.

“Central Community College offering the human relations awareness course could not come at a more critical moment,” said Nebraska Council of School Administrators Executive Director Mike Dulaney. “We routinely hear from our members throughout Nebraska that substitute teachers are in short supply. CCC has provided another avenue to help our members and potential substitute teachers fill a great need.”

Those interested in enrolling must first create an account at cccneb.edu/apply. After completing the application for admission, students should register for the course by calling 308-398-7412.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts