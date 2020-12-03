Central Community College to offer course for would-be substitute teachers

Central Community College will offer a two-week course designed to fulfill a necessary requirement for individuals seeking a local substitute teaching certificate.

Human Relations Awareness will be taught online Dec. 7-18 and the class is self-paced. The cost of the one-credit course is $107.

Some of the concepts covered will include understanding the values and lifestyles of various cultures, dehumanizing bias, and understanding of and respect for human dignity and individual rights.

“Central Community College offering the human relations awareness course could not come at a more critical moment,” said Nebraska Council of School Administrators Executive Director Mike Dulaney. “We routinely hear from our members throughout Nebraska that substitute teachers are in short supply. CCC has provided another avenue to help our members and potential substitute teachers fill a great need.”

Those interested in enrolling must first create an account at cccneb.edu/apply. After completing the application for admission, students should register for the course by calling 308-398-7412.