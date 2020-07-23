Central Community College will resume in-person classes as scheduled when the fall semester begins Aug. 17.
In a news release Thursday, CCC said classes will begin with a return to face-to-face instruction at all CCC campuses and centers. Adjustments have been made to classrooms and labs to allow for social distancing and some instructional delivery methods have been modified to allow for more online opportunities.
As a matter of safety for all students, faculty, staff and visitors, CCC said, it is implementing a face covering requirement in all CCC buildings, including classrooms, hallways and labs. Face coverings include masks, face shields or other approved coverings. Additionally, hand sanitizer and plastic glass shields are positioned throughout buildings.
CCC will continue to follow safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments, such as washing hands, requiring those with symptoms to not attend class, reducing on-campus housing capacity, avoiding close contact of food service and overall enhanced cleaning and disinfecting. Floor signage indicating flow patterns and 6-foot social distancing recommendations will be used as appropriate at CCC buildings.
A recent student survey conducted by CCC indicated nearly 80% of students are preregistered for at least one face-to-face course. Most respondents said they look forward to attending CCC in person this fall and support the use of face coverings, if needed.
CCC ended the previous year by conducting all instruction remotely, except for labs and other courses that required a hands-on approach.
“CCC has had a long and successful history of offering both remote and face-to-face courses,” said CCC President Matt Gotschall. “We feel confident in our ability to manage this more flexible format to maximize learning while providing the essential hands-on educational activities and life experiences necessary for future careers.”
At this time, fall classes are scheduled to conclude on Dec. 11. If conditions warrant a change, CCC said college administration will communicate alternate plans at the appropriate time.
