Central Community College, University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborate on criminal justice pathway

It’s no secret criminal justice occupations such as law enforcement officers are in high demand.
“Criminal justice” has a wide-ranging set of career paths under its umbrella, including — but not limited to — police officers, crime lab analysts, victim advocates and correctional treatment specialists. Come fall, Central Community College criminal justice students will be able to more easily continue their studies at University of Nebraska at Kearney. The joint effort to further more students’ criminal justice education is referred to by both institutions as a “2+2” pathway.
CCC students who earn their associate of applied science degree in criminal justice at the school will be able to continue a pathway toward a bachelor’s degree, should they choose to further their education at UNK.
Prospective criminal justice bachelor’s degree-earners will take 60 credits from CCC, including both general studies and criminal justice courses such as Introduction to Forensic Science and Introduction to Corrections.
Once two years’ worth of coursework at CCC is completed, students will have the option of continuing the pathway by completing a criminal justice bachelor’s degree from UNK, consisting of 61-64 credits delving deeper into the discipline.
Timbre Wulf, chair of UNK’s Department of Criminal Justice, said students entering her department will embark on a “small, but mighty” program currently consisting of four instructors.
“We’re small, but we’re a very comprehensive program,” Wulf said. “We’re a very practical, hands-on program.”
As is CCC’s, said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering, who is a UNK alum.
“(GIPD has) daily contact with the community here in Grand Island, so we have been working with them for years to create pathways for all students — traditional and non-traditional — to be able to create a lasting career,” Duering said.
While transferring community college credits to a four-year college or university is not uncommon, this arrangement is special, said Michael David, CCC criminal justice instructor.
“In the past there were some obstacles going to four-year colleges and universities,” David explained. “A pathway like this allows them to smoothly go into that.”
The four-year joint degree is a carefully curated selection of courses that can be completed as presented, or pursued at a different pace.
The guided path comes with an opportunity for students, he said.
“They can take all of their credits from Central Community College and fit right into a criminal justice degree at UNK,” David said.
Opportunities abound in the workforce for those students, as well. Under the criminal justice umbrella, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 5% growth for police and detective jobs alone between 2019 and 2029, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics. The Bureau of Labor considers that rate of growth “faster than average.”
There is an annual average of 230 of these jobs available in Nebraska, the Occupational Information Network states.
CCC and UNK’s criminal justice pathway could help fill some of those positions as education reaches the forefront of many career paths, David said.
“We talk about the changes and some of the challenges that we have now in criminal justice,” he said. “I think education is going to be a big part of that solution.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.