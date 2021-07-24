Central Community College, University of Nebraska at Kearney collaborate on criminal justice pathway

“We’re small, but we’re a very comprehensive program,” Wulf said. “We’re a very practical, hands-on program.”

As is CCC’s, said Grand Island Police Department Capt. Jim Duering, who is a UNK alum.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(GIPD has) daily contact with the community here in Grand Island, so we have been working with them for years to create pathways for all students — traditional and non-traditional — to be able to create a lasting career,” Duering said.

While transferring community college credits to a four-year college or university is not uncommon, this arrangement is special, said Michael David, CCC criminal justice instructor.

“In the past there were some obstacles going to four-year colleges and universities,” David explained. “A pathway like this allows them to smoothly go into that.”

The four-year joint degree is a carefully curated selection of courses that can be completed as presented, or pursued at a different pace.

The guided path comes with an opportunity for students, he said.

“They can take all of their credits from Central Community College and fit right into a criminal justice degree at UNK,” David said.