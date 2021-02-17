Central Community College, University of Nebraska at Kearney team up to assist underrepresented students

Central Community College and the University of Nebraska at Kearney have joined forces in a national initiative designed to boost college completion for underrepresented students.

The American Association of Community Colleges will lead an Equity Transfer Initiative, with the aim of increasing transfer rates for Black, Hispanic, adult and first-generation learners. Partnering with AACC in the endeavor are American Association of State Colleges and Universities and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities.

The two-year ETI was awarded to partnerships between community and four-year colleges to advance transfer pathways and align them to increase completion for underrepresented student populations.

“CCC is thankful for partnerships like those with UNK to provide enhanced opportunities for all students to meet workforce challenges in central Nebraska,” CCC President Matt Gotschall said. “I am confident the expertise from our national associations will further allow us to develop best practices to help more students succeed in their educational goals.”